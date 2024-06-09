Lotito confirms Baroni ‘is the new Lazio coach’

Lazio President Claudio Lotito confirmed Marco Baroni is ‘our new coach’ and hit back at fans planning a protest against his appointment.

The decision was made after chaos in the club over the last few months, as Maurizio Sarri suddenly resigned in mid-March, then Igor Tudor took over and also quit this week due to fundamental disagreements with the directors over transfer strategy.

Instead, they turned to Baroni, who has just taken Hellas Verona to Serie A safety despite changing practically the entire squad in the January window.

“It is all sorted out with Verona. Baroni is the new Lazio coach,” President Lotito told Il Messaggero newspaper.

“We wanted him because he is a good coach and we think he is the right profile for us. I was called up by four Presidents complimenting me on my choice. I picked a person of quality, everyone says so, and Sarri spoke highly of him too.”

Lotito hits out at Lazio fans

Not everyone is happy, as Lazio ultras have organised a mass protest for next Sunday against the choice of Baroni, but also against the way Lotito is running the club.

“The people who don’t want him are probably the same ones who waged war on me when I hired Simone Inzaghi, Stefano Pioli and Vladimir Petkovic… There must be a reason if a winner like Adriano Galliani wanted him too, right?” responded the President.

Baroni had been in talks with Monza and Cagliari before he was offered the Lazio job.

He is set to sign a two-year contract worth roughly €1.5m per season plus add-ons.