Lotito Confirms: ‘Baroni is the New Coach of Lazio’

Lazio president Claudio Lotito confirmed the imminent appointment of new head coach Marco Baroni and claimed he’s received praise for the choice.

The Biancocelesti are in a state of flux following the end of the 2023-24 season, with Igor Tudor unexpectedly resigning from his role just three months after taking over from Maurizio Sarri, forcing the club to immediately start a new project again.

9 Jun 2024, 5:30

Baroni quickly emerged as Lazio’s leading candidate to become the new head coach, with the club appreciating his season with Hellas Verona, who he guided to a 13th place finish in Serie A with a decent style of football.

Speaking in Il Messaggero (via La Lazio Siamo Noi), Lotito confirmed the imminent appointment of Baroni at Lazio and defended his choice despite the confusion from the fans.

Everything is resolved with Hellas Verona, Baroni is the new coach of Lazio. We think he’s the right profile. There must be a reason why a winner like Galliani wanted him?

He later suggested that he’d received praise from four other club presidents for his decision and spoke about how Baroni was impressed by the Formello training centre.

No one in Italy can boast a sports centre like this.

Finally, Lotito discussed Lazio’s plans for the summer transfer window and briefly commented on Tudor’s resignation.