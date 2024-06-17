Lothar Matthäus compares Julian Nagelsmann to the legendary Franz Beckenbauer

After comfortably dispatching Scotland 5-1 at the Allianz Arena on Friday evening, Germany will look forward to their clash against Hungary, knowing that victory would see them all but top their group.

A strong performance against Steve Clarke’s side has given the German fans a significant amount of optimism, especially after an inconsistent run of form heading into the tournament, but is there more reason to be excited?

On top of their remarkable showing to kickstart Euro 2024, there is a sense that there is a positive atmosphere amongst the German national team. Since taking charge, Julian Nagelsmann has made his preferred starting XI abundantly clear, as well as the roles he wants them to play.

Speaking to Bild, former World Cup winner and European Championship winner Lothar Matthäus explained how he can see parallels between Nagelsmann’s approach and how Franz Beckenbauer conducted himself as Germany’s head coach:

“In 1990, the roles were clearly communicated; only in midfield was there an oversupply of players, and that’s where Franz Beckenbauer made changes: I was set, but Uwe Bein, Olaf Thon, Pierre Littbarski, and Thomas Häßler played alongside me. It’s similar with the German team at the European Championships: the players know their roles and their tasks.”

“Julian shows a certain relaxed attitude. He gives the players freedom, like with the days off after the victory against Scotland. Because not everything is controlled, no boundaries are crossed, and nothing is overdone. There are connections between Franz and Julian Nagelsmann in the way they deal with the team.”

When the final whistle blew to confirm Germany’s opening-day victory, the families of the players as well as DFB employees were allowed on the pitch to celebrate—a freedom that is very rarely seen. With the parallels already strong between Nagelsmann and Beckenbauer, will the trend continue with the former lifting silverware aloft on July 14?

GGFN: Will Shopland