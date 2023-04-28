'A lot of value': Jaguars play NFL Draft musical chairs before picking OL Anton Harrison

At some point, the Jaguars knew they weren't going to be able to trade back anymore.

Their pick had to be in, and, ultimately, the team opted to draft Anton Harrison, a 6-5, 315-pound offensive tackle out of Oklahoma with the No. 27 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, a player general Trent Baalke said "checked all the boxes" for the team shortly following the selection.

27. Broncos (from San Francisco 49ers) -- Anton Harrison, OT, Oklahoma

It took a bit of work to get there, though. Jacksonville entered the draft with the No. 24-overall selection and opted to trade back twice to recoup three extra draft picks. Here's the breakdown.

Jaguars trade pick No. 24 to the New York Giants for pick No. 25, No. 160 (fifth round) and No. 240 (seventh round)

Jaguars trade pick No. 25 to the Buffalo Bills for picks No. 27 and No. 130 (fourth round)

The Jaguars entered Thursday with nine total picks, and left with 12, including the team's Harrison selection.

Jacksonville exited Thursday with one pick in round two, one in round three, three picks in round four, a fifth-round pick, three sixth-round picks and two seventh-round selections.

It was then that Harrison was made the selection, and Baalke made it clear that the team felt they got one of the top two or three players that they coveted at that slot.

"We felt we would still get one of the three guys we were targeting," Baalke said shortly following the selection Thursday of the thought process behind the trades. "Had an opportunity to move back again. Definitely ended up with a player that was rated very high on our board, a lot of value."

Jacksonville was able to recoup a fifth-round selection after trading their original fifth-round pick away as part of a package to acquire wide receiver Calvin Ridley from the Atlanta Falcons at the trade deadline last season.

Still, at some point, the value to trade back doesn't equate to the value of simply making the selection. At pick No. 27, Baalke and head coach Doug Pederson felt there was too much risk to trade back anymore, even though the team did have other opportunities to do so.

"We knew we didn't want to make any big moves back, but when the opportunity came to move one back, pick up some draft capital, move two back, it was just too good a situation for us based on the way the board sat at the time," Baalke reiterated.

"Then, when it got to the point where we made the pick, we just felt there was too much risk in going any further back."

Harrison 'excited' to be in Jacksonville, join rising franchise

Surrounded by 30 of his family and close friends, Harrison celebrated his dream come true in the comfort of his home in Washington D.C., where he great up before heading to Oklahoma.

It was an emotional night, Harrison said via a Zoom call shortly after being selected by Jacksonville, and a big event for him and his family.

"It was a great night just being around people I know that supported me and love me," said Harrison.

Though he didn't know that Jacksonville would be the team calling, Harrison said that he knew that he would be selected in the range he landed in, in the late 20s. Still, Jacksonville showed plenty of interest in the big-man offensive tackle prior to making him a Jaguar.

Sep 17, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) celebrates with Oklahoma Sooners offensive lineman Anton Harrison (71) after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

"I talked to Jacksonville a good amount. We had a meeting at the combine and then I had a Zoom with the line coach [Jaguars offensive line coach Phil Rauscher] after a combine and we talked here and there and I feel like it was great," said Harrison. "They told me they liked me, they liked how I played. They felt like I was a smart player."

Harrison said that he could feel the same energy from the Jaguars, specifically from Rauscher.

"I felt like the o-line coach, he was a good teacher, a good coach, and just I see how Jacksonville was going in the right direction, so it felt good," he said.

The Jaguars haven't specifically spelled out Harrison's role to the rookie, but he did explain that he feels he can play anywhere.

"Whatever position that the coach puts me in, I'll be able to succeed and excel at that position," said Harrison, who is expected to play tackle initially in Jacksonville.

Ultimately, Harrison is ready to join the fray, and be part of the defending AFC South Champions.

"I just see watching games that everybody has that same mindset and wants to win, trying to get to that Super Bowl. So I'm glad to be a part of that team and try to get to that goal with the guys."

Cam Robinson's situation played a role in draft, but not a big one

Part of why Jacksonville coveted Harrison at their final landing spot was due to the fact that left tackle Cam Robinson is expected to be suspended for upwards of eight games due to a violation of the league's performance-enhancing drugs policy.

Robinson played and started in 14 games for Jacksonville before being placed on the team's reserve/injured list due to a knee injury. His looming suspension gave Jacksonville another reason to select a tackle rather than other positions of need in round one.

Jaguars OL (74) Cam Robinson on the field at the start of the Jacksonville Jaguars training camp session at the practice fields outside TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, FL Friday, July 30, 2021.

“Everything plays into the draft. Everything plays into the pick. But, again, I can't stress enough, our board was set. We knew it was a pending situation for a while. But our board was set strictly on ability and the value of the player," said Baalke.

Ultimately, the Jaguars decided to stick to their guns and pick the player that gave them the highest value among those remaining on their board. If there was any panic, they wouldn't have moved down.

"There were multiple opportunities [to take Harrison]. If it was that big a deal, we would obviously have made that pick and not traded back," Baalke said. "We feel really good about how the day went. We got a lot of picks to go here in day two and day three.”

Jaguars to play Harrison at tackle; praise his character

At 6-4, 315 pounds, Harrison has the size to play both outside and inside on the offensive line in Jacksonville. Ultimately, though, the team will play him at tackle initially, where he started 23 games across three years with the Sooners.

Harrison started 23 games at left tackle and one game at right tackle due to a last-minute injury on the offensive line during the team's first game of the season against UTEP.

Though there are questions about where Harrison will play long-term due to Robinson's situation and the team's investment in Walker Little, Pederson made it clear that Harrison will play tackle initially in Jacksonville.

Amazing footwork and weight transfer from his post foot to his set foot from Oklahoma LT Anton Harrison. pic.twitter.com/oKBZhXizKm — Russell Brown (@RussNFLDraft) February 22, 2023

"The biggest thing is just getting him around the other guys and get him in that room, get him with Phil [Offensive Line Coach Phil Rauscher], Coach Washington [Assistant Offensive Line Coach Todd Washington], the guys, just start the learning process," Pederson said of Harrison.

"Right now, tackle will be the first primary spot for him, but as he develops and grows, just see where he can best help us win games."

One of the most important qualities of any selection Jacksonville makes through the draft is the character of the person they select, something the team made sure to emphasize last year in free agency and the draft. Ultimately, the team fostered a blossoming culture and it was important to keep it rolling with their first-round selection.

"He’s a really a mature young man. Good head on his shoulders. Spoke well about a lot of things. Spoke well of his family," Baalke explained of meeting Harrison at the NFL Scouting Combine earlier this year. "That was important to him, that's important to us. Just really felt the culture fit was ideal for us."

Demetrius Harvey is the Jacksonville Jaguars reporter for the Florida Times-Union. You can follow him on Twitter at @Demetrius82.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Jaguars talk trades, selection of OL Anton Harrison in 2023 NFL Draft