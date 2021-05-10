'There is a lot of testosterone:' Why beefs and brawls are a way of life in the NL Central

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Gabe Lacques, USA TODAY
·17 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Picture a heated baseball rivalry, and the mind’s eye tends to wander toward either coast: Pedro Martinez slamming Don Zimmer to the turf in yet another Yankees-Red Sox epic, or perhaps Juan Marichal wielding a bat against Johnny Roseboro as the Giants vs. Dodgers rivalry hit the West Coast.

For the past decade, though, the biggest beefs have unfolded not where the national networks are likeliest to point their cameras on a Sunday night, but rather in a tightly packed quintet of Midwestern cities, where rivals warily eye one another across the lake or down the river.

In the National League Central, baseball intensity overflows at the confluence of tight pennant races, irrepressible personalities and unchecked testosterone. Yet as surely as the Ohio flows from Pittsburgh to Cincinnati, and Lake Michigan’s thaw heralds a jubilant summer in Milwaukee and Chicago, the bad blood among these rivals cannot be stopped.

This baseball season is barely a month old, and already there have been four bench-clearing incidents among NL Central clubs, three resulting in suspensions. Since 2018, there have been 17 bench-clearing episodes in games involving the teams.

In a sense, this era of intra-division violence traces to 2010, when an epic Cardinals-Reds brawl sparked by Cincinnati second baseman Brandon Phillips’ assertion that St. Louis players were all “little (expletives)” foretold a decade of disruption on the standings and in the field.

It has evolved long enough that one player in the middle of one of the greatest scrums – Chicago’s David Ross – now manages the team he fought alongside.

It has endured to outlast entire careers.

“It’s weird because this has gone on so long,” says retired reliever Jared Hughes, who debuted with the Pirates in 2011, also pitched for the Red and Brewers and called it quits after pitching for the Mets in 2020. “When I got called up, it had already been a thing – the Cardinals and Reds had fought. I couldn’t tell you an exact reason why there’s issues or tempers get heated, but it happened a lot. It typically had to do with dirty slides or hit-by-pitches, escalates to throwing inside on purpose, which honestly is never good.

“And once you do that on purpose, the benches clear.”

Sometimes, all it takes is a little tap on the shin guards to kick-start an era of enmity.

‘You have to take things’

When Phillips stepped into the batter’s box at Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati on Aug. 10, 2010, the Central was the Cardinals’ domain.

Since the turn of the century, they’d won the division title six times in 10 years, earned a wild card berth another year and claimed the Central’s lone World Series title, in 2006. So when Phillips told the Dayton Daily News that he hated the Cardinals, that “all they do is bitch and moan about everything, all of them, they're little (expletives), all of 'em,” it was as much about carving out space as it was anything personal.

Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina took it quite personally. Ever prideful, he refused to accept Phillips’ welcome tap on his shin guards, eventually sparking a confrontation that led to an ugly brawl that spilled dangerously into the netting behind home plate.

“He touched me,” Molina said later, “and (after) the comment that he made yesterday, that he's got no friends over here, 'Why do you touch me then? You are not my friend, so don't touch me.' "

The brawl ended the career of veteran catcher Jason LaRue, who suffered a concussion when teammate and Reds starter Johnny Cueto, feeling he was hemmed into the netting by Cardinals counterpart Chris Carpenter, kicked his way out of danger.

Cueto was the lone player suspended, for seven games. The Reds, though, would go on to win 91 games and the Central title, their first since 1995.

Though the Cardinals would claim another World Series title in 2011, the tone for the next decade was set: All five clubs would have a say in the division, by any means necessary.

Brandon Phillips&#39; fight with the Cardinals in 2010 may be the skirmish that started more than a decade of bad blood among teams in the NL Central.
Brandon Phillips' fight with the Cardinals in 2010 may be the skirmish that started more than a decade of bad blood among teams in the NL Central.

“We didn’t like St. Louis, quite frankly,” says Angels manager Joe Maddon, who arrived as Cubs manager in 2015, and before than managed the Rays to their first AL pennant. “And that was the fun thing, like with the Rays, with the Yankees and Red Sox when we first got there, didn’t like 'em. And you had to do something about it.

"You have to take things. Nobody’s giving anybody anything. You gotta take it. When you’re with Tampa Bay you had to take the Yankees and take Boston. And the Cubs had to take St. Louis. Very simple.

“That might cause a little bit of an interesting game.”

'My hand went on his throat'

Maddon has managed teams in three time zones but retains a fondness for the Central, with its ease of travel and towns rich in baseball heritage. In 2013, the Houston Astros relocated to the American League, leaving five teams in a snug geographic footprint.

Soon, the standings would get even cozier.

Since the Astros’ departure, the division has been decided by three games or less in five of the seven full seasons. In all but one of those years – 2016, when the Cubs won 103 games and the World Series – the gap between first and second was closer than the average cushion for the five other divisions.

That competitive proximity boiled over in 2015.

The Central was by far the best in baseball, with the Cardinals winning 100 games and the division. The Pirates won 98 games – most since 1991 – yet their reward was merely home-field advantage for the wild-card game against the 97-win Cubs and Cy Young winner Jake Arrieta.

It was their third straight trip to the wild-card shootout; a year after Madison Bumgarner sent them packing, the thought of a one-and-done game against Arrieta left them salty even before first pitch.

“I think both sides felt like it was unfair we were in that game,” Hughes, who now works in the Angels' baseball operations, recalls. “We were two of the best teams in baseball and we had just one game to prove it. One game. It felt unfair.

“That sets the stage for a situation where, again, tempers flare, emotions are high.”

Arrieta pitched a masterpiece, a five-hit shutout, 11 strikeouts, no walks – but he hit two batters. So with two outs in the seventh, Pirates reliever Tony Watson drilled him in the hip, a parting gift from a team facing elimination.

The Cubs, understandably, were irate. Benches cleared and soon Ross, the veteran backup catcher, and Sean Rodriguez, the Pirates’ fiery utilityman, were at each others’ throats – literally.

In one of the greatest uses of the passive voice in baseball history, Ross said his grip on Rodriguez’s neck was unintentional.

“I was trying to stop him as he charged me," Ross said after the game, "and he bent down, and my hand went on his throat. It was just one hand. It was a total accident. He may have seen it another way.”

Unable to exact revenge, Rodriguez lost it, famously taking his aggressions out on a water cooler before serving his ejection.

Years later, he’d confirm his frustrations ran far deeper.

“The team we had was unbelievable,” he told USA TODAY Sports in 2017. “Yeah, I thought we could’ve won the World Series that year.”

Instead, the Cubs advanced to knock out the Cardinals and reach the NL Championship Series; a year later, they’d win their first World Series since 1908, to much fanfare.

The Cubs and Cardinals are the only NL Central clubs to win World Series titles since the division’s inception in 1994. Their potent brands, large fanbases and ever-present narratives – lovable Cubbies, classy Cardinals – can irk the rest of the division.

“Sitting in the clubhouse in Pittsburgh and when MLB Network or any other talk show comes on, you notice these bigger markets talked about, nonstop,” says Hughes. “It was the same in Cincinnati. We knew we were just as good. It was always like, ‘Yeah, we’re just as good as these guys. Why aren’t they covering us?’

“Small market and younger players with something to prove. You’re just getting your shot. You have something to prove. That intense competitiveness was like, ‘Yeah, gotta prove ourselves and we can’t let people take advantage of us.’ And that led to emotion.”

Testosterone boost

Clint Hurdle took over as Pirates manager in 2011, hoping to revive a franchise that hadn’t had a winning season since 1992. Within three seasons, a few trendlines emerged:

The Pirates began to win. They pitched inside with greater frequency. Hit more batters than any team.

And brawled more often with opponents.

Of 14 NL Central bench-clearing incidents between 2014 and 2019 – Hurdle’s last season – the Pirates were involved in eight of them, including four with the Reds, who also had eight.

In five of Hurdle’s nine seasons in Pittsburgh, the Pirates either led the NL or ranked second in hitting opposing batters. In 2014 and ’15, it was particularly painful: The Pirates drilled 88 and 75 batters over those two seasons, in both instances racking up 33 more hit-by-pitches than the league average.

Hurdle stuck around long enough to beef with three managers in Cincy and four in Chicago – Maddon now chuckles about the time he tried to charge the Pirates dugout – and often left opponents speaking through clenched teeth.

Two months before their 2015 wild-card battle with the Cubs, the Pirates spent a wild weekend in Cincinnati that boiled over when Watson (again!) drilled Phillips (still around?) and the scrum got heated when Rodriguez (yep!) squared off with the Reds’ Marlon Byrd.

“There is always something in the air,” Reds manager Bryan Price said. “When you pitch inside guys are going to get hit. There is a lot of testosterone.”

If only Hurdle had made it to 2019.

That’s when the Reds and Pirates turned brawling into performance art, with an April epic followed by a July encore, the latter featuring a repeat protagonist who’d actually been traded in the hours before the melee.

Reds-Pirates, Acts I and II also included just about every trope of the modern basebrawl.

Start with a flouting of the unwritten rules, with musclebound Reds utilityman Derek Dietrich admiring an April home run he slugged 436 feet into Pittsburgh’s Allegheny River. Continue with Pirates starter Chris Archer throwing behind Dietrich in his next time up, the umpire warning both benches, Reds manager David Bell irate that his pitchers were warned for no good reason.

And then mix in a heaping dose of Yasiel Puig.

The Reds outfielder would earn a three-game suspension for inflaming the situation after calmer heads seemingly had prevailed; a much-memed photo of Puig gives the appearance he, alone, was taking on the entire Pirates roster.

Dietrich would later slug another ball into the Allegheny, which a few miles away joins with the Monongahela to form the Ohio River on its way to Cincinnati.

And that’s where the action would resume.

The teams staged a brief interlude in May, when Pirates reliever Clay Holmes drilled Cincinnati’s Eugenio Suarez in the wrist, drawing Suarez toward the mound and an agitated Bell from the dugout; Suarez suffered a broken thumb when he was struck by a pitch from Pirates starter Jameson Taillon in 2018.

“Clearly, we're not going to get protected,” Bell snarled after the game. “We've got to take matters into our owns hands. ... They need to protect themselves with any means necessary."

Cue Act II.

Great American Ballpark may not see another night like July 30, 2019, which began with a rumored trade for an eventual Cy Young Award winner and ended with a one-on-25 fist-flying battle between Amir Garrett and All of Pittsburgh.

The hostilities were renewed in the seventh inning, when Pirates reliever Keone Kela threw a pitch over Dietrich’s head. Reds first baseman Joey Votto expressed his disgust toward the Pirates dugout, words and gestures alike. For the heck of it, Puig spiked his helmet on a questionable strike call, drawing Bell out of the dugout to earn an ejection.

In the ninth, Hughes was summoned to pitch. His friend and former minor- and major-league teammate, Starling Marte, was leading off.

Pirates reliever Kyle Crick (30) falls between Eugenio Suarez, left, and Amir Garrett of the Reds during a brawl in 2019, one of several incidents involving Garrett in recent years.
Pirates reliever Kyle Crick (30) falls between Eugenio Suarez, left, and Amir Garrett of the Reds during a brawl in 2019, one of several incidents involving Garrett in recent years.

Hughes hit him in the thigh with a 92-mph fastball. Even now, freed from disciplinary restraints, Hughes stays true to the code.

“Just get a first pitch strike, and the ball slipped, and it hit him in the thigh,” he says from the safety of his Texas home, “and I hope he’s OK.”

Hughes was ejected and Garrett summoned from the bullpen, a fateful move. The 6-5 lefty was to be lifted four batters later, after yielding a three-run homer, but never made it to the dugout. Not with the Pirates chirping, and honor to be defended.

Fearing no man – or, in this case 30 of them – the former St. John’s basketball player charged at the opposing dugout, fists flying, the Pirates bobbing back and forth, midway between fighting back and parrying Garrett’s fury.

Bell emerged from the clubhouse – a huge no-no, post-ejection – and made a beeline for Hurdle, getting tackled and emerging in various stages of undress. In the you-get-him, I’ll-take-them world of basebrawls, Pirates strength and conditioning coach Jim Malone took it upon himself to restrain Bell, leaving Puig to roam the perimeter, and get nose to nose with Pirates pitcher Kyle Crick.

After seven minutes of mayhem, a surreal aftermath: Votto, his heart rate down, calmly gathering up teammates’ discarded hats and gloves and distributing them. Puig, exiting the Great American diamond for the final time, on his way to Cleveland in exchange for Trevor Bauer, earning reverential applause from the stadium grounds crew as he departed, an epic four-month cameo in the division concluded.

Four outs later, it was finally over.

“It gets to a point where nobody’s protecting us. I was angry,” Garrett said. “Today it wasn’t about baseball. It was about protecting my teammates and protecting this brotherhood. I’m going to accept any punishment I have. As a man, I take on that responsibility. I apologize for my actions but in the heat of things sometimes it gets the best of you.

“The person that has the bat is defenseless. That’s not something you should do. If you have a problem, handle it like a man.”

Two days later, Joe Torre’s office within MLB rendered its verdict, with eight suspensions: Kela 10 games, Garrett eight games, Josh Bell six games, Jose Osuna 5 games, Hughes, Crick and Puig three each and Hurdle – always lurking under the radar –- two games.

The only sports newsletter you need: Get exclusive content and expert analysis on the biggest stories of the day. Sign up here!

The suspensions came with further overtones – stern warnings from the league office that future incidents will be treated more harshly.

“The emotional crossing into the physical realm, which is never good,” says Hughes, who insists Hurdle never ordered any “Code Reds” during his time with the Pirates. “In hindsight, not good. It’s not a good example to set.”

New school, old beefs

The 2021 season was just 13 innings old when Cardinals pitcher Jake Woodford hit Nick Castellanos with a pitch, one game after Castellanos punctuated a long home run with a skip, prance and bat toss. Castellanos eventually scored on a wild pitch, Woodford on the ground after a failed tag attempt, and the Reds outfielder punctuated his revenge with a phrase popular among the youth these days.

“Let’s (expletive) go!,” he exclaimed, with a poster-worthy flex above Woodford.

Cue the first Central rhubarb of the new season.

Woodford took exception, Molina followed Castellanos and touched his neck, and a brief melee ensued, not that Castellanos wanted a piece of Molina.

“That guy could have punched me in the face. I’d still ask him for a signed jersey,” Castellanos said after the Reds’ victory. “I’ve got nothing but respect for that cat, bro."

CINCINNATI, OHIO - APRIL 03: Nick Castellanos #2 of the Cincinnati Reds is hit with a pitch thrown by Jake Woodford #40 of the St. Louis Cardinals in the fourth inning at Great American Ball Park on April 03, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775626593 ORIG FILE ID: 1310653381
CINCINNATI, OHIO - APRIL 03: Nick Castellanos #2 of the Cincinnati Reds is hit with a pitch thrown by Jake Woodford #40 of the St. Louis Cardinals in the fourth inning at Great American Ball Park on April 03, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775626593 ORIG FILE ID: 1310653381

He and the Reds felt less charitable a few days later, when Castellanos was suspended for two games for “aggressive actions” and “instigating a benches-clearing incident," while Woodford and Molina ducked any discipline, begging a question.

Does incitement begin with a plunking or a profanity-laced exultation?

The Cubs and Brewers are struggling with that concept, as well.

Three days after the Castellanos kerfuffle, they had the first of two incidents in a seven-day span, rooted, naturally, in old history.

Cubs catcher Willson Contreras has now been hit by seven pitches from Brewers hurlers this year and last, including three in a five-game stretch this season.

A week later, after Cubs manager Ross urged that the Brewers, at some point, “have to be better,” Chicago reliever Ryan Tepera threw behind Brewers starter Brandon Woodruff; Tepera had the temerity to admit as much, saying, “There was no malicious intent. It was a message that we'd had enough."

Tepera was suspended three games, appealing it down to two, or, the same punishment as Castellanos’ flex.

And just one week ago, a trio of longtime Central lightning rods – Garrett, Rizzo and Cubs shortstop Javy Baez – converged for one more go-round, a bench-clearing gathering borne of the struggling Garrett’s strikeout of Rizzo and resulting exuberance.

Ross called it “garbage.” Baez said he was “disrespecting” the Cubs. Garrett merely waved off the barbs and chided Baez – they also squared off in 2018 – for hopping the dugout rail and remaining there.

“Brother, he didn't jump over the railing and try to come at me, I can promise you that," Garrett said. “He jumped over the rail, stood there and yelled. We're grown men. If you want to come and get me, you can come and get me. If I wanted to go and get him, I could've went and got him, but I wasn't trying to take it there.

“It's a waste of my time and money and all that.”

Garrett was suspended for seven games. Baez was fined.

The Garrett punishment seems to make it clear that MLB – whose disciplinary wing is now helmed by former Marlins GM Michael Hill – will take prior violations seriously. Yet it can’t legislate passion.

It can’t take away proximity. And it can’t regulate the intensity of competition in a division that’s seen three division champs in as many years, with at least four clubs expected to contend for the title this year.

Divisional play revs up again this week, beginning with the Reds visiting the Pirates. Hurdle won't be there, fired after that 2019 season turned internally toxic. Puig is without a job, Dietrich in Class AAA with the Yankees.

That's not to say anyone's guard will be lowered. It's a long season, with some long histories among franchises not often cast in the spotlight.

“Things just happen over the course of the year,” says Cardinals manager Mike Shildt. “You play each other a lot. We’d prefer to run away with the division, of course, but it’s a competitive division and when you’ve got multiple teams competing, that’s what’s taken place – hard-nosed, hard-fought, game-matters competition. When that happens, emotions tend to be higher, more is at stake.

“You’re going to see some things that are a byproduct of that.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Basebrawl: Why beefs and brawls are a way of life in the NL Central

Recommended Stories

  • Detroit Tigers value Michael Fulmer as 'closet adrenaline junkie' out of bullpen

    Detroit Tigers right-hander Michael Fulmer has a 2.92 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 12⅓ innings of relief. Gregory Soto has not been as effective.

  • Motor racing-Hamilton hunts down 'sitting duck' Verstappen

    (Reuters) -Seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton hunted down "sitting duck" Max Verstappen to win the Spanish Grand Prix for a record-equalling fifth year in a row on Sunday and go 14 points clear at the top of the standings. The Briton's 98th victory, from his 100th pole, was his third in four races and he and Mercedes delivered a strategic masterclass after Red Bull's Verstappen, who finished second, seized the lead at the first corner. The breakthrough came when Hamilton made a second pitstop with 23 laps to go, returning on fresh tyres but some 22 seconds behind his Dutch rival.

  • Athletics put Mike Fiers on IL, Chad Pinder close to returning

    We could be seeing Chad Pinder back in an A's uniform soon.

  • The New York Yankees aren’t evil any more, they’re just boring

    The Bronx Bombers are in danger of losing their place as the premier franchise in baseball after a series of ringless, sizzle-less seasons The New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge strikes out, again. Photograph: Gail Burton/AP For roughly a century, the New York Yankees have stood at the center of Major League Baseball’s universe. That’s where you live when you win 27 World Series titles, are continuously near the top of baseball’s payroll list, and play in one of the biggest sports markets in the world. Traditionally, the Yankees have been in it to win at all costs. In December 2002, the Yankees, furious after losing twice in the playoffs following a run of four titles in five years, beat out their Boston rivals in a battle for Cuban free agent Jose Contreras. “The evil empire extends its tentacles even into Latin America,” said then Red Sox president Larry Luchino. But now, nearly two decades later, the Yankees aren’t evil any more. They’re just boring. Down the years, the Yankees pissed fans off because they were better than your team or more ruthless – and quite often they were both. Now New York’s Bronx Bombers are a buzz-free snooze-fest who don’t seem to bother anybody. They’re an identity-less ballclub searching for something, anything that can kick start a restoration of their once-glorious franchise, one reason why 21 games into their season, they had featured 21 different lineups. And while winning more consistently would help, there’s little chance that this flavorless group lights up Broadway like the great teams of the past. These days the mighty Yankees are more likely to emulate the on-field strategies of scrappy Tampa Bay, as New York did during the 2020 playoffs when they tried to “out-Ray the Rays”, going with an opener in a disastrous loss that preceded another early-round ousting. Amazingly, they tried it again against the Rays this season, drawing sharp criticism from their own television play-by-play voice Michael Kay for being “too cute”. The Rays have now defeated the Bombers in six straight series. Imagine that, the New York Yankees, adopting “if you can’t beat them, join them” tactics against a franchise that’s some 25 slots below them in salary? And it’s not the first time in recent years. After the 2017 season, they ousted long-time manager, Joe Girardi, who was fresh off leading his club to within a game of the World Series, in favor of rookie skipper Aaron Boone. The former infielder was billed as the sort of new school, analytics-embracing manager with great “connectivity” that much of baseball has started to lean towards. So far the change hasn’t yielded that elusive 28th title, and Girardi remains the last manager to win it all in the Bronx. But it’s not just World Series that are absent from the modern Yankees, it’s the intrigue. Their first sack of titles came along with the uncomfortable relationship between Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig. Later, there was the schism between Joe D and The Mick, with Mantle eventually dethroning DiMaggio in the Bronx. In between winning fists full of rings there was a famous fight at the Copa, and Berra’s colorful Yogi-isms. Their last dull lull, which began in 1965, ended with the arrival of owner George Steinbrenner in 1973, who was brilliantly described in the Guardian’s obituary as “a bully and a brat, devoid of humility, class, and civility, born on third base, deluded that he’d hit a triple, and convinced he had to tell the whole world how he’d done it.” And while Steinbrenner made the evil empire more malignant – to fans of other teams, at least – his reign was never boring. New York under Steinbrenner, from his soap operas with Billy Martin, Reggie Jackson, Dave Winfield and the legendary Berra, to his drunken sailor spending and continuous trading of top prospects, was a trainwreck you couldn’t take your eyes off. The Yankees have been associated with sporting titans such as Joe DiMaggio throughout their history. Photograph: -/EPA Between 1996 and 2000 came the mostly peaceful dynasty of four titles in five seasons. They were won in spite of Steinbrenner, and were anchored by the steady hand of Derek Jeter, who, to be fair, did once date Mariah Carey, and may or may not have offered fully branded “gift baskets to one night stands.” That calm was interrupted by the trade for headline machine Alex Rodriguez in 2004, bringing a new drama, surrounding his relationship with Jeter. The once-supertight shortstops’ relationship took a drastic turn after A-Rod told Esquire that the Yankees captain “never had to lead”. The pair won one World Series title in 2009, before three-years of chaotic, non-stop, eye-popping A-Rod coverage that brought back memories of the Steinbrenner “Bronx Zoo” era. In 2013, A-Rod sued the Yankees team doctor for misdiagnosing his hip injury – a warmup for his eventual lawsuit against MLB for their suspension of the third baseman for his use of performance enhancing drugs. A-Rod eventually returned, drawing fury from fans and beanballs from opposing pitchers, before retiring in 2016, taking the last vestiges of star-driven, interesting Yankees baseball with him. Today, the Yankees are in Year 12 of a run of zero titles and zero World Series appearances, while the closest thing they have to controversy is what to do with their disappointing catcher Gary Sanchez. Their longtime general manager Brian Cashman is considered untouchable despite his recent lack of rings, mostly because the team nearly always makes the playoffs, even if they don’t make the World Series, and the current chairman, Harold Steinbrenner, prefers a more stable, less bombastic organizational framework. Cashman has built another talented, but faceless team, who are incapable of winning the World Series. A unit as sterile as the Yankees policy of trimmed hair and beardless ballplayers. Who do you want to watch on this team? Aaron Judge? He was billed as the franchise’s next Derek Jeter, but has struggled to stay on the field and has even been mentioned in trade talks. Giancarlo Stanton? He has been mostly a bust and has hemorrhaged the team financially. Gerrit Cole is an ace, no question, but after that, the rotation lacks stability and character. The Yankees have been surpassed by the Red Sox, who gobbled up four titles between 2004 and 2018 around the larger than life David Ortiz. By the Dodgers, who have dominated the payroll list in all but one season since 2013 and grabbed the premiere free agent pitcher last offseason in lightning rod Trevor Bauer. By the Rays, who have reshaped the way baseball teams are put together, all for pennies on the dollar. Even the New York Mets, with their new Twitter dabbling billionaire owner, the best pitcher in baseball, and recent scraps in the tunnel, have a more intriguing product. Yankees fans are noticing: tickets to a recent Wednesday night game against the Braves could be had for as little as $8 on the resale market. No, the Yankees have nothing going on. They have no bluster. Even Reggie Jackson, the ultimate symbol of Bombers swagger is now working for the hated Houston Astros after departing New York’s payroll. And their ballpark, built to model the original Yankee Stadium, is a homogenized, Las Vegas like monument to the past that doesn’t measure up to the real thing. Just like the team that currently plays inside it.

  • 2 Minute Drill: End of an era in Boston baseball

    It's the end of an era of Boston baseball. The last remaining player from the Boston Braves, Del Crandall, died on Wednesday at age 91.

  • MLB power rankings: Red Sox grab No. 1 spot as Dodgers fall amid slide

    Reeling from a 10-game road trip that saw them lose eight times, the Dodgers have lost their grip on the top spot in USA TODAY's MLB Power Rankings.

  • Pujols cut, Cabrera struggling and Verlander still sidelined

    A decade ago, Albert Pujols won his second World Series title with the St. Louis Cardinals. Pujols was designated for assignment Thursday by the Los Angeles Angels, Cabrera is hitting well under .200 for Detroit, and Verlander hasn't pitched at all this year following Tommy John surgery.

  • Where Chargers’ Super Bowl LVI odds stand after 2021 draft

    The Los Angeles Chargers upgraded their roster this offseason. How did it impact their odds of winning Super Bowl LVI?

  • What's next after Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit's positive drug test?

    Answering key questions about Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit and trainer Bob Baffert after the horse tested positive for an anti-inflammatory drug.

  • How Cubs’ Rex Brothers made David Ross ‘better as a manager’

    Cubs reliever Rex Brothers turnaround from last year to this has been sharp.

  • What NFL executives said about Chargers draft

    There's been a consistent trend with the Los Angeles Chargers and when they're picking in the first round.

  • Tom Brady booed during Giants' Willie Mays video celebration

    Tom Brady did not get a warm reception from the Oracle Park crowd.

  • Mets' acting GM Scott agitated by rat-raccoon drama

    Mets acting general manager Zack Scott wasn't thrilled by Francisco Lindor's fuzzy explanation for a dugout dispute Friday night. Scott said Saturday it was “unfortunate” that Lindor and teammate Jeff McNeil attempted to dismiss their dustup by bizarrely claiming they were arguing over a critter spotted in the clubhouse tunnel — Lindor said it was a rat, McNeil's story was that it was a raccoon or possum. “You’d have to ask the players why they chose to handle it that way,” Scott said Saturday.

  • Wennberg's hat trick leads Panthers over Lightning 5-1

    Alex Wennberg scored three goals to lead the Florida Panthers past the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-1 on Saturday night, keeping alive Florida’s hopes of earning home-ice advantage in the upcoming first-round playoff series between the intrastate rivals. The Panthers (36-14-5) moved two points ahead of the Lightning (36-16-3) and into second place in the Central Division. Florida can clinch home-ice advantage if it finishes ahead of Tampa Bay in the standings after the teams meet again Monday night to end their regular seasons.

  • Top 10 Prospects: May 10

    Christopher Crawford updates his top prospects still in the minors who can help fantasy managers in 2021. (Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Cowboys News: Jeff Driskel leaves without deal, should LVE be traded?

    The Cowboys continue their jersey rotations. Questions are raised over LVE and Jaylon Smith, schedules are released and rookies!

  • Nationals broadcaster F.P. Santangelo accused of sexual assault, pulled from games

    F.P. Santangelo was pulled from the team's broadcast again on Saturday after sexual assault allegations were made against him.

  • Molina 3 RBIs in return from injured list, Cards top Rockies

    Yadier Molina drove in three runs in his return from the injured list, Paul Goldschmidt homered and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Colorado Rockies 9-8 Saturday. Goldschmidt also had three RBIs and Nolan Arenado hit another double against his former team. The Cardinals have won eight straight and 14 of their last 15 games against Colorado at Busch Stadium.

  • Rockies Vs. Cardinals Highlights

    Wainwright, Arenado lead Cardinals to 2-0 win

  • Rory McIlroy charges to a come-from-behind win at Quail Hollow

    McIlroy entered the final round of the Wells Fargo Championship trailing leader Keith Mitchell by two strokes, but made up that ground and then some.