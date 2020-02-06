A lot of teams reportedly calling Lakers about Alex Caruso availability

If you want to watch Laker Nation freak out, tell them the Lakers might trade Alex Caruso.

It’s highly unlikely to happen — unless the Lakers get a Godfather offer they can’t refuse — but this time of year teams call about everyone. And the secret of Caruso is out, so the Lakers are getting calls.

Multiple teams are inquiring about the availability of Los Angeles Lakers guard Alex Caruso, league sources tell Yahoo Sports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 5, 2020





I had mentioned this previously – heard Lakers get more calls for Caruso than just about anyone else https://t.co/7RUjkaSTD2 — Eric Pincus (@EricPincus) February 5, 2020





Caruso has been a respectable rotation player for the Lakers (he usually plays the minutes LeBron James sits), averaging 5.5 points a game and shooting 36 percent from three. What attracts teams is he makes $2.75 million this season and next — that’s quality production for a low price. Plus, the guy can dunk.

Caruso — the “White Mamba” — is a fan favorite, getting a huge ovation every game when he steps on the court. That popularity would enter into the Lakers thinking if they got a trade offer.

It’s tough to imagine a team offering up enough to make the Lakers take this seriously, but teams are calling. As they should, who couldn’t use a Caruso off the bench?