'A lot at stake': No. 16 FAMU looks to claim SWAC supremacy in division crossover game at Southern

The first game of being road warriors was a success for the Florida A&M Rattlers after beating Mississippi Valley 31-7 in Itta Bena during Week 5.

Now, it’s on to The Bayou.

The Rattlers (4-1, 3-0 SWAC), ranked No. 16 in the Football Championship Subdivision Coaches Poll, will travel to Baton Rouge to take on the Southwestern Athletic Conference West’s Southern Jaguars (2-2, 2-0 SWAC) in a Week 6 divisional crossover game on Saturday.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Eastern Time at A.W. Mumford Stadium on ESPNU.

The Jaguars defeated the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions in 27-0 Week 5 shutout to remain unbeaten in conference play. FAMU is also unblemished in the SWAC and No. 1 in the East. Southern is tied for first with Grambling State in the SWAC West.

The Rattlers-Jaguars game doesn’t mean anything for division standings. Still, a win for FAMU would help its goal of hosting the SWAC Championship at Ken Riley Field at Bragg Memorial Stadium. The SWAC rewards the top team in the league by allowing it to host the title game on Dec. 2.

“It’s a lot at stake,” FAMU head coach Willie Simmons said at Monday's press conference.

“It doesn’t make or break anyone’s season, but it does help the winner stay in a great position to represent the division in the championship game and continue to control our own destiny."

FAMU and Southern have a longstanding rivalry dating back to 1941. The Rattlers have the all-time record advantage over the Jaguars 38-26-1.

Simmons stated that when FAMU joined the SWAC from the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference in 2021, the league ensured that the FAMU and Southern would have an annual home-and-home game regardless of division. The Rattlers are undefeated against the Jaguars since joining the SWAC, winning 29-17 in Baton Rouge in 2021 and then 30-16 at Tallahassee’s Bragg Memorial Stadium in 2022.

"It’s one of the fiercest rivalries in FCS football," Simmons said of FAMU-Southern. “This is a game that had to be played yearly because of how intense this rivalry has been since the beginning of time.

“You come to FAMU to play in games like this.”

Additionally, Simmons knows that Rattler Nation will travel to Baton Rouge in droves to support his squad as it looks to move its winning streak to four games.

“Rattler Nation is going to be there in full effect,” Simmons said. “This is a game that a lot of people circle on their calendars. So, I don't think we need much motivation for this week.

“But, I think it’s going to give our guys an added boost, energy, fight, and desire to go out there and represent in a great atmosphere.”

FAMU navigating through injuries as season progresses, reserves stepping up

The first five weeks have been grueling for the Rattlers’ health.

Simmons says this team is the most banged up in a long time. Players mentioned were wide receivers Nick Dixon and Jah’Marae Sheread (ankle), tight end Jeremiah Pruitte (ankle), defensive lineman Gentle Hunt (ankle), and a host of offensive linemen — Jalen Goss (pectoral), TJ Lee (wrist/snapping hand), Kardell Thomas, Morgan Moore, and Cesar Reyes.

Dixon and Pruitte didn’t play at MVSU last Saturday, but Simmons expects them to return against Southern. The FAMU coach said that he’s awaiting the final prognosis for Goss. The rest of the referenced names have played been playing through injuries.

“It’s a pretty lengthy injury report,” Simmons said.

“It’s been one of those seasons. But injuries are part of the game, so it’s never an excuse ― next man up. That’s why we worked hard to build a deep roster. We got to make sure to overcome the injuries and position this football team to be its best given the guys available.”

The Rattlers’ roster depth will provide more opportunities for others to get playing time. Simmons left the MVSU game pleased with how running back Lelan Wilhoite, receiver Kareem Burke, and defensive back Deco Wilson played.

The trio will have another opportunity for playing time on Saturday at Southern.

“[MVSU] was a game that I wanted to see a lot of guys play and challenged the coaches to put those guys in,” Simmons said.

“I was really happy for a lot of guys that took advantage of their opportunity. They’ll get more opportunities as we move forward.”

Florida A&M (4-1, 3-0 SWAC) at Southern (2-2, 2-0 SWAC) Game Information

When: Saturday, Oct. 7 at 7 p.m. Eastern Time

Where: A.W. Mumford Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

How to watch: ESPNU, Rattlers+

Gerald Thomas, III covers Florida A&M University Athletics for the Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at gdthomas@gannett.com or on Twitter @3peatgee.

No one covers the Rattlers like the Tallahassee Democrat. Subscribe using the link at the top of the page and never miss a moment.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: FAMU Football: No. 16 Rattlers acting as road warriors against Southern