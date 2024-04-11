You have a lot to say on social media, now tell us: Who should coach UK men’s basketball?

With the exit of longtime University of Kentucky men’s basketball coach John Calipari to Arkansas, social media has churned through the names of many potential replacements.

Billy Donovan, Bruce Pearl and Todd Golden are just a few of the possibilities as of late Thursday, after loads of speculation over Scott Drew was squashed when he announced he would remain at Baylor. UConn’s Dan Hurley has also publicly commented, confirming he would not be heading to Kentucky.

While the Herald-Leader tracks down and verifies the latest news about the next Wildcats coach, we’d like to hear from the fans: Who would you like to see take the role?

You can tell us using the polling tool below — but before you get too excited, know this is just for fun. There’s nothing scientific about it (and Mitch Barnhart probably has his own ideas about a hire). Readers can vote as many times as they’d like.

