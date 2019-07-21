Brooks Koepka vents frustration at JB Holmes over slow play during 16-over-par horror round

Koepka grew noticeably irritated throughout the round with the sluggish pace of JB Holmes’ play - AFP

Brooks Koepka’s failed attempt to win a fifth major in 10 starts began on Sunday with four bogeys in four holes and then ended with him calling out playing partner JB Holmes for slow play.

The world number one had been lurking ominously ahead of the final round after starting the tournament with three consecutive scores in the sixties but, having finished in the top two in each of the other three majors this season, he could not muster a serious challenge and finished tied with Lee Westwood in fourth.

Koepka also grew noticeably irritated throughout the round with the sluggish pace of JB Holmes’ play and, despite an initial attempt to diffuse the situation, he did ultimately reveal his displeasure. Holmes himself had started the day with only two players ahead of him and yet remarkably ended it with only three players behind him after unravelling to finish joint 67th following a score of 87.

Koepka had appeared to tap his wrist in protest at Holmes during their round and then specifically questioned why his fellow American was not getting himself prepared for the shot more quickly.

“There were some times where I thought it was slow,” said Koepka. “There are a lot of slow guys out here. It's not the first time I've done it, especially when you've got a walking official with you.

I'm ready to go most of the time. That's what I don't understand - [how] when it's your turn to hit, your glove is not on, [and] then you start thinking about it. That's where the problem lies. It's not that he takes that long. He doesn't do anything until his turn. That's the frustrating part but he's not the only one that does it out here.”

Holmes and Koepka are respectively known to be among the slowest and fastest players on the PGA Tour. It is an issue that the European Tour have proactively tried to tackle with penalties and warning but which remains a significant issue in America.

“The European Tour does an unbelievable job with the pace of play, posting notices in the locker rooms,” said Koepka. “The PGA doesn't do that. It was slow, but it wasn't that bad for his usual pace. I thought it was relatively quick for what he usually does.”

The extent to which it all really affected Koepka is doubtful. The uncharacteristic damage to the 29-year-old’s round had already been done by the time he was showing his frustration with Holmes and he did partially recover following his dreadful start.

An extraordinary drive to within 10 feet of the par four 374-yard fifth set up an eagle and a final round of 74 was only actually bettered by eventual winner Shane Lowry among the final three groups of players.

Koepka described Lowry’s fourth round score of 72 as “unbelievable” in the context both of the monsoon-like conditions and the pressure of trying to win a first major.

A three shot improvement and Koepka would have become the first player in golf history to finish in the top two at all four majors in a calendar year. Putting had been his main weakness this week and, having made a particular point of gearing his practice to the newly congested major championship schedule and, he will now re-assess how he can return better next season. “It becomes I guess a battle to try and figure it out,” he said. “This week is disappointing, I don't see much positive out of it. If you don't play good you're not going to win and I've got to live with that.

“As a whole the season is awesome. That’s what I am striving to do - to play well in the big events. I'm not going to lie. I would have liked to have just made a few more and finished it off with a bunch of second places. I probably hit four of the worst shots I have hit all week (at the first four holes). The worst swings I've made all week.”

Koepka’s frustrations were still only relative. Holmes had jointly led the tournament with Lowry on Saturday afternoon but capitulated alongside Koepka on Sunday, ending with a barely believable back nine of 46 that included four double bogeys.

Justin Rose also suffered a torrid finale to his challenge for a first Open title, carding a final round 79 to drop back to a tie for 20th after starting the day as high as fourth.