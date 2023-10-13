'There is a lot we can refocus on and get right here': Holy Cross football continues to prepare during bye week

The Holy Cross football team beat Bucknell, 55-27, last Saturday and enters its bye week 4-2, 2-0 in the Patriot League.

It was a nice bounce-back win for the No. 11/12 Crusaders, who fell to Harvard at Polar Park the week before.

“It’s important,” HC coach Bob Chesney said. “You want to carry in some positive momentum (to the bye), and I think we did that, but we also left a lot of things to be corrected. It was a good win, but there is a lot we can refocus on and get right here.”

Despite not having a game Saturday, the Crusaders put in a full week of work, took a deep dive into their self-scout and began preparations for its next foe, Lafayette, on Oct. 21.

“We had the opportunity to work on a lot of things over this break,” Chesney said.

After Thursday morning’s practice and lift, (Holy Cross students are on fall break this week), HC players are off until Sunday.

Four TDs again for Fuller

In the win over Bucknell, junior running back Jordan Fuller had his second four rushing touchdown performance of the season.

Fuller, who rushed for a career-high 147 yards against the Bison, and Joe Segreti (1988) are the only players in HC history to have two games with four rushing touchdowns in the same season.

Fuller leads the FCS in rushing touchdowns (13), total touchdowns (14) and scoring (14 ppg), and he is ninth in rushing yards (587).

“The offensive line and the tight ends play such a big part in that,” Chesney said, “but there are certain things he sees right now, and his pad level, his power, his strength certainly stand out. He’s done a nice job.”

Fuller, who for the second time this year earned Patriot League Offensive Player of the Week honors, is No. 2 on the all-time Holy Cross list with 35 career rushing touchdowns.

Other HC players who top FCS statistical categories include senior Jalen Coker (receiving touchdowns, receiving yards), fifth-year linebacker Jacob Dobbs (total tackles), and senior quarterback Matthew Sluka (points responsible for).

Coming up special

In Assumption’s win over AIC, senior defensive lineman Joseph MacDougall recorded his fourth block in the last three games. In the second quarter, MacDougall, the NE-10 Special Teams Player of the Week, blocked a field goal attempt. It was recovered by Shakeer McPherson, whose scoop and 86-yard return for a score gave the Greyhounds a 17-0 lead. … Franklin Pierce junior defensive back Harrison Barjolo of Worcester played a key role in the Ravens’ dramatic victory over Southern Connecticut State. With a minute left, Barjolo, who starred at South High, forced a fumble near midfield that sparked FPU’s winning drive. The Ravens kicked a field goal as time expired to beat the Owls, 17-14.

