'We have a lot of players who play hard' Here's how Franklin seeks improvement in 2023

Editor's Note: The El Paso Times continues its high school football countdown with No. 5 Franklin. The high school regular season begins Aug. 24-25.

Outlook for 2023 season

Franklin will be in the hunt for a playoff berth out of District 1-6A behind a strong offense and some talented underclassmen, who gained some valuable experience a season ago. Franklin will again have a potent offense and if the defense can improve, it will have a chance to win a district championship. The Cougars get tested early against Las Cruces Centennial and Andress before tackling district play. The Cougars will be seeking their sixth straight trip to the playoffs.

A look back at 2022

The Cougars went 6-5 and made the playoffs, losing to Midland Legacy in the bi-district round. Franklin had nice wins against Eastlake, Americas and El Dorado and a one-point loss to Montwood.

How the offense rates

Quarterback Shay Smith, running back Jordan Morales and wide receivers Patrick Powers, Elias Rangel, Gerald Williams and Ramon Gonzales will lead the way for the Cougars. Smith is a Division I recruit and Morales is also a standout track and field athlete for the Cougars.

Franklin's Jordan Morales (4) and Montwood's Angel Ruelas (36) at a high school football game on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at the SISD Student Activities Complex in El Paso, Texas.

How the defense rates

The defense will be led by linebackers Jose Holguin, Jose Bondoni-Guzman, defensive lineman Edgar Nunez, Esteban Holguin and Justin Morales.

What the coach is saying

"We have some good skill players returning and we had some young players that had played last year as freshmen that gained valuable experience," Franklin coach Daren Walker said.

What the players are saying

"We have a lot of players who play hard and have a strong brotherhood," Smith said. "We'll have to continue to work on the little things and if we do those well, we'll have a successful season."

Added Rangel: "We have a good group of wide receivers and guys that can make a lot of plays. Our offense is solid and we'll continue to work hard to get better every day."

Added Jose Holguin: "We have good chemistry on the defensive side of the ball and I believe we will be better this season. I'm excited for the season and believe we can battle for the district title."

More: El Paso HS rankings Where do El Paso's 32 high school football teams rank in the 2023-24 season?

Felix F. Chavez can be reached at fchavez@elpasotimes.com; @Fchavezeptimes on Twitter

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: No. 5 Franklin football has eyes on District 1-6A championship