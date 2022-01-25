A lot of people watched the Packers lose to the 49ers

Saturday's #SFvsGB clash delivered this weekend's largest NFL Divisional Round viewership gains. 📈 pic.twitter.com/LnQcTLTUAt — FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) January 25, 2022

Almost 37 million people tuned in to watch the Green Bay Packers lose to the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round on Saturday night.

According to FOX Sports, the broadcast of the playoff game brought in 36,923,000 viewers, making it the most-watched Saturday playoff game of the year and the most-watched Saturday program on TV since 1984.

It was also the most-streamed divisional round playoff game in FOX history.

Viewership was up over 40 percent over last year’s primetime Saturday playoff game, and up 36 percent over last year’s NFC divisional round playoff game between the Packers and Los Angeles Rams.

The Packers took leads of 7-0 and 10-3 but eventually crumbled late, losing 13-10 when a blocked punt returned for a touchdown tied the game and then Robbie Gould kicked the game-winning field goal as time expired.

The game was between two storied NFL franchises, and it was played at Lambeau Field, a legendary venue. The primetime slot and the conditions – it snowed throughout the second half – only added to the intrigue.

The 49ers and Rams will play in the NFC title game on FOX on Sunday. The winner will play the winner of Chiefs-Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.

