‘We have a lot more cohesion now,’: Oklahoma Sooners’ star linebacker on Year 3 in Brent Venables’ defense

Coming into the 2024 college football season, there might not be a more experienced group than the Oklahoma Sooners’ defense. Now, they have to take the step many think they can which has been common in year three under Brent Venables.

Historically, year three is when his defenses have taken the biggest jumps. Getting guys like Billy Bowman, Danny Stutsman, Woodi Washington, and Da'Jon Terry to decide to come back for their final seasons was huge for Oklahoma to continue the growth they’ve made.

Stutsman spoke about what it’s been like for him now that he’s in his third year running the show. “We have a lot more cohesion now,” Stutsman said. “We’re not really trying to explain so much. Just trying to tweak everything out.”

That’s what we’ve seen from Venables’ defenses in the past. They eventually get to the point where the players are able to be coaches on the field. It helps the players learn it faster and limits a lot of the confusion with his already complex defense.

That’s a big reason why people think Oklahoma can have a top 20-30 unit in 2024. Knowing the defenses they’ve had in the past, that would be a major jump and improvement.

There isn’t much question the defense is the better unit at this point and is expected to lead the Sooners in 2024 this upcoming season. It’s been a long time since Oklahoma has relied on their defense to be the catalyst for their success. But with a first-year starter at quarterback and the turnover they’re facing on the offensive line, the Sooners defense will need to be a their best for Oklahoma to contend this season.

