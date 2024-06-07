“A lot of money” – Chelsea interested in €42.5m defender according to top insider

Dayot Upamecano is a player Chelsea were long linked to in his RB Leipzig days, but his move to Bayern Munich seemed to end that story.

According to journalist Christian Falk, there remains interest from the Blues, although it would be costly.

“Yes, it’s true: Chelsea would like Dayot Upamecano. It’s not really clear yet whether he’ll have a chance next year. Vincent Kompany is looking at everyone, but would Bayern let him go? That would probably cost a lot of money. At the time, Bayern paid €42.5m to RB Leipzig,” he said in quotes picked up by Give Me Sport.

Chelsea have yet to see any real return on their recent investment on Axel Disasi and Benoit Badiashile. Is another young French centre back (who has been disappointing at Bayern, by the way) really what they want now? There are also questions about whether he’s really the right type of player for Enzo Maresca the new manager, given he has a very specific style of play he will want to implement.

Dayot Upamecano playing for Bayern Munich.

Interest is real – but how pressing?

We don’t doubt Falk as a source – he’s bang on when it comes to goings on in Germany, especially with things related to Bayern Munich. But in this case we can’t help thinking his information is a little out of date.

The signing of Tosin Adarabioyo has massively reduced our need at centre back. There’s Disasi, Badiashile, Wesley Fofana and Levi Colwill already in the mix, not to mention the young players coming through from the academy.

If Trevoh Chalobah is sold that creates one gap – but it’s still hardly a pressing need compared to some areas of the team. If the deal is as expensive as Falk predicts, we don’t think it will happen, at least not this summer.