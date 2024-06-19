‘A lot of mistakes’ – Bruno Fernandes makes admission after Euro 2024 opener

Following a 2-1 win over Czech Republic in Portugal’s Euro 2024 opener, Bruno Fernandes insisted that he made ‘a lot of mistakes’ during the game.

It took a 92nd-minute winner from Francisco Conceicao to seal a 2-1 win over Czechia in Leipzig on Tuesday night.

Roberto Martinez’s side struggled in front of goal, but there is no denying that they dominated the game. They will need to be more clinical when facing better teams.

Fernandes was tasked with pulling the strings from the centre of the pitch. Portugal’s most creative player had been instructed to play a deeper role than usual in a 3-4-3 which featured no natural defensive midfielders.

The Manchester United captain undoubtedly had an impact, although his end product was lacking on the night. Fernandes created two chances, had two shots on goal, completed 88% of his passes, and won 100% of his tackles.

However, Fernandes demands more of himself and his team-mates.

“We made a lot of mistakes in the first half, especially me,” Fernandes told reporters, as quoted by The Metro.

“Taking risks has two sides of the coin. I am aware of this. The midfielders take more risks.

“But also once I can pass the ball, I have a lot of quality in front of me to score a goal.

“So I’m not worried about making mistakes, because it’s part of the game. I have the team pulling for me, because they know that’s one of my characteristics.”

Portugal’s main threat

Embed from Getty Images

Former Liverpool star Danny Murphy was on punditry duty for BBC Sport when he hailed Fernandes.

“Bruno Fernandes probing, using his skill and trying to find an opening – he’s been good,” Murphy said.

“Fernandes has used his energy well and is always demanding the ball and trying to impact the game.

“He is trying to be the one who does something special, he is crucial to Portugal.”

Portugal face Turkey in their next game this weekend.

Subscribe to the Stretty News podcast Strettycast for weekly episodes on Manchester United. You can also sign up to the ad-free Stretty Newsletter. Get the Stretty News verdict on all matters Manchester United.

More Stories / Latest News

‘A lot of mistakes’ – Bruno Fernandes makes admission after Euro 2024 opener

Jun 19 2024, 6:15

Euro 2024 star scolds reporter after being mistaken for Andre Onana and displays remarkable English accent

Jun 19 2024, 6:00

Bayern see their advances rejected by United star this week after failing to meet his financial expectations

Jun 18 2024, 22:44