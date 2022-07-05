‘There’s a lot of guys that are hypocrites’: Billy Horschel rips into LIV Golf Series defectors

The battle between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf rages on, and most of the players on the PGA Tour aren’t too happy with those who have made the move to the Saudi-backed, Greg Norman-led, blood-money-funded league.

Add Billy Horschel to that list.

During his press conference prior to this week’s Genesis Scottish Open, an event co-sanctioned by the PGA Tour and DP World Tour that isn’t allowing LIV players to tee it up at the Renaissance Club, Horschel ripped into the defectors.

“There’s a lot of guys that are hypocrites, that aren’t telling the truth, that are lying about some things, that I, just, I can’t stand to sit here anymore and be diplomatic about it, as I have been in the past.

“I don’t fault anyone for going to play the LIV tour. I don’t have any ill will for anyone going to play the LIV tour. I have ill will towards the comments that they’ve made.”

Watch his full comments here: