'A lot of green': Commanders players noticed the pro-Eagles crowd in Week 3 loss

'A lot of green': Commanders noticed pro-Eagles crowd in Week 3

It's standard protocol for an NFL offense to alter how it snaps the ball when dealing with excessive crowd noise during a game so that the center and quarterback can pull off the act in loud conditions. What's far from standard, however, is when the home team is the one that must rely on such tactics.

Yet that's precisely what the Commanders had to do at FedEx Field in their Week 3 matchup with the Eagles.

The saying is that birds fly south in the winter, right? Well, in addition to that, it turns out that lots and lots of birds fans drive south when their club is 2-0 and gets to face Washington along with an ex-Philadelphia QB as well.

Following Philly's victory and (the latest) successful takeover of their rival's stadium, those who regularly play in that stadium commented on what they made of the overall environment. That's when Terry McLaurin passed on this upsetting piece of information.

"They made some pretty good noise at times, so we were doing some things with the snap count," he said.

"You definitely could see a lot of green out there," McLaurin added.

Other Commanders noticed the pro-visitor vibes, too.

"I guess their fans just travel," Kam Curl told reporters in the locker room. "You'd like to see more red out there."

"That ain't nothing new," Benjamin St-Juste said. "That ain't nothing new. We knew about that."

At this point, it's an open secret — like Tyreek Hill going one-on-one with a stapler level open — that FedEx Field is the site of one of the worst home-field advantages in sports.

That problem is only exacerbated when the Eagles are involved due to Washington's close proximity to Philadelphia.

And that problem is extra exacerbated when it's Carson Wentz's first appearance versus Philadelphia like it was on Sunday, since the devotees of that organization largely feel a negative way about Wentz and were motivated to be in the same building as him.

Now, to be fair to the Commanders, none of them were outwardly upset with the ultimate turnout or tried to deflect attention toward that storyline and away from the ineffective effort in the loss.

"We've got to give the fans something to watch," Antonio Gibson said. "Bring those guys out there and [make them] want to come support us."

"We're pretty locked in on the field," St-Juste said. "So we don't really worry about what's going on in the stands."

In the end, what occurred between the whistles was much more troubling for Ron Rivera's franchise than what went down at the ticket office. The former is what really must be fixed.

Still, Week 3 is the latest illustration of just how far Washington has to go in order to truly be relevant and beloved again. Having to trick up the snap count in a September home outing is disheartening for an organization trying to convince outsiders that it is moving in a positive direction.