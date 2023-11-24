'It's been a lot of fun': East Central seniors hope to end career with state title

East Central senior Josh Ringer tries to get past Moeller senior Karson Hobbs during East Central's 38-28 win over Moeller in high school football Sept. 1, 2023. Ringer has 52 TD runs this year.

ST. LEON, Indiana – East Central football has been known for its eye-popping offensive numbers this season led by senior running back Josh Ringer.

But the defense has been just as strong, allowing only six points per game with seven shutouts on the season. One-third of the season’s points, 28, were given up to Moeller, which was to play in the Ohio Division I state semifinals Friday night.

Boys high school basketball Here are storylines before the boys basketball season begins in Greater Cincinnati

The defense will be in the spotlight as it faces one of its biggest challenges of the season when the Trojans face NorthWood for a state championship on Saturday.

Head coach Jake Meiners addresses the Trojans as East Central has football practice Nov. 22, 2023 in advance of Saturday's 4A state championship game in Indianapolis.

NorthWood, from Nappanee near South Bend in northern Indiana, boasts a veteran quarterback and two receivers who have committed to national college powers.

East Central (14-0) and NorthWood (12-2) face off for the Indiana 4A state title 3 p.m. Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, home of the Indianapolis Colts.

East Central is going for its fourth state title and second in a row. The Panthers are aiming for their second title, first since 2005. NorthWood is in the state final for the first time since 2016.

“It’s a great challenge,” said head NorthWood coach Nate Andrews in a press release. “You walk in the door here and everybody is saying, ‘Hey, good luck. Glad you got’em and not us.’ Yeah, they’re a machine, well coached, tough, been here before. Done that, but our kids are confident.”

A look at NorthWood

NorthWood averages 38 points per game on offense, 42 per game in its five postseason wins. The Panthers allow 19 per game on defense.

Senior quarterback Owen Roeder has thrown for 3,264 yards and 38 touchdowns this season, and also has 535 rushing yards and 12 TDs.

East Central has football practice Nov. 22, 2023 in advance of Saturday's 4A state championship game in Indianapolis.

He has two of the top targets in the state to throw to. Jo’Ziah Edmond, a 6-1, 180-pound receiver, has committed to Michigan. He has 59 catches for 741 yards and seven TDs, and 53 tackles and five interceptions on defense.

NiTareon “Nitro” Tuggle is a 6-3, 190-pound commit to Georgia and a top-100 national recruit. He has 86 catches for 1,290 yards and 17 TDs, and also two interceptions on defense.

“I think more than just those two guys, you know they have a really, really quality football team,” said EC head coach Jake Meiners. “(Roeder) can really stretch it down the field vertically, but he can also hurt you with his legs. He's been running the ball a little bit more here recently and they found a nice little rushing attack here throughout the playoffs.”

East Central's defense ready to step up

Brayden Rouse, a middle linebacker for the Trojans, leads the defense with 97 tackles, including four sacks with an interception.

“Everybody just knows what they're doing out there and we just play really well,” Rouse said. “As a team, everybody on our defense really just loves football and flies around and does their job and it makes it great.”

Senior Dylan Maxwell has 78 tackles, 10 for loss, with two interceptions and two fumble recoveries.

Senior lineman Eli Ertel has 51 tackles, nine for loss and 5.5 sacks.

Brayden Rouse leads East Central in tackles

Senior Connor Kuhn is a three-year starter at linebacker and and junior linebacker Cole Sebastian is fourth in tackles.

Junior defensive back Carson Pieczonka has 50 tackles, three interceptions and 12 pass breakups.

Overall, EC has 23 sacks, 60 tackles for loss, 14 interceptions and eight fumble recoveries.

“They really are unsung heroes, you know?” Meiners said. “And they were last year throughout our run there, but this year that they've been getting the football back to the offense in great field position. They've been creating a few turnovers. Anytime that you're holding teams under seven points, you're giving your offense opportunity to win the game and it hasn't just been one guy every single week.”

Josh Ringer ready for one more game

Of course, when East Central has the ball, Ringer will be in the spotlight.

He enters the state final with 2,629 rushing yards and 52 TDs this season. For his career, he has 6,389 yards and 107 rushing TDs. He also has five receiving TDs this season.

He will finish the game ranked ninth in career scoring in Indiana history. He is currently seventh in state history in total points in a season, and with three touchdowns he would move into the top five. His speed and power have been big strengths, as he specializes in getting yards after contact.

Ryan Brotherton is one of East Central's top playmakers

Ringer, a Miami (Ohio) commit, has been a top contender for Indiana Mr. Football all year, but he’s only concerned with a state championship.

“It's been awesome,” he said. “It's my senior season, so I’m taking it all in. It's my last game ever this Saturday, so I’m just really excited to go out there. We’ve formed a great brotherhood here playing with a lot of these guys for 12 years now, and we get to play one more game this week.”

In addition to his defensive prowess, Maxwell has rushed for 714 yards and five TDs, running for more than 200 in last week’s state semifinals.

Seniors ready for one last game

Ryan Brotherton has 363 rushing yards and five TDs, and 34 catches for 756 yards and 13 TDs. The Western Michigan commit has the career record for touchdown catches (30) and is one away from tying a 23-year old record for TD catches in a season.

“It's been a lot of fun,” Brotherton said. “You can't really ask for a better team to be with. It means everything. It's bigger than football here. The whole city rallies around us and everyone's very close.”

Said Rouse: “I moved here in fifth grade. Ever since I've played here, we've been winning left and right. We were undefeated even down in PeeWee, we were undefeated down at Rocky Top and stuff like that, all through middle school.”

The offensive line is led by senior left tackle Noah Schneider and senior center R.J. Seig.

East Central has football practice Nov. 22, 2023 in advance of Saturday's 4A state championship game in Indianapolis.

They will face a talented defense.

“They really like to fly around,” Meiners said. “They're super athletic and they've created a few turnovers. And then last week, they had a kicker kick a 55-yard field goal. They're really the complete package with all three phases of the game working for them, but that's the type of team that you'd expect to face in the state championship game. We're going to try to play really well, just play really fundamentally sound in order to walk away with the victory.”

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: East Central faces challenge against NorthWood in 4A state final.