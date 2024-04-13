[Getty Images]

Alexander Isak speaking to BBC Match of the Day after Newcastle's victory against Tottenham: "Playing football is really fun at the moment, especially when we have days like this. When the fans are like they are always when we play at home, it feels like we are so strong here."

On service he gets from his teammates: "We have spoken about being more precise with our passes, because Tottenham have a high line so if we have good passes we can hurt them in behind. The service today was incredible."

On scoring in a sixth home game in a row: "You guys in the media always find more records and statistics to be beaten, but I just play and do my best. It is obviously a nice thing to have."

On turning form around since FA Cup exit: "We know we can still achieve something this season and end it in a good way. We have a lot of energy and momentum now, have turned things around and it is just about keeping on going like this."