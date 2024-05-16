'A lot to consider' for Shankland's Hearts future

[SNS]

Lawrence Shankland says "there is a lot to consider" about his Hearts future as he heads into the last year of his contract.

The Scotland striker took his goal tally for the season to 30 with a stunning finish in Wednesday's 2-2 draw with St Mirren.

At the end of the season, the 28-year-old, who is in a "pretty comfortable position" for now, will turn his full focus to the Euros.

But the Hearts forward says there is "a big decision" looming.

"This a place where I’ve been quite admired by everybody at the club and it’s a nice feeling," Shankland told BBC Scotland.

"But as everybody knows I‘m going into the last year of my contract and the summer will probably be the time when conversations will be had between myself and the club.

"We’ve been really honest and open about the situation, everybody knows it. The club made an effort to keep me in January and offered me a contract, but I didn’t feel it was the right time to do it.

"This is a big decision for me and especially for my family. Getting to the age I am I really need to think about them and life after football. There’s a lot to consider, but right now I’m in a place where I’m really liked and that’s a great feeling."