‘I have a lot of confidence in Tao’ - Ineos DS backs Geoghegan Hart for Tour of the Alps success

Tao Geoghegan Hart

Ineos Grenadiers directeur sportif Matteo Tosatto has backed Tao Geohegan Hart for Tour of the Alps success as the team finalises its preparation for the Giro d’Italia.

The British squad have a variety of cards to play at the week-long stage race, including Geraint Thomas, Pavel Sivakov, Thymen Arensman and Geogehegan Hart.

This is likely to be the core of the team's Giro squad, which begins at the beginning of May.

Speaking to Cycling Weekly before stage one, Tosatto explained that he believes the course particularly suits Geoghegan Hart, and that Ineos would look to take control of the race from the word go.

“I have a lot of confidence in Tao for today,” Tosatto said. “I think it's the best day for him along with tomorrow. I spoke with the riders this morning, and explained the importance of group communication, and if they’re all happy in the race.”



“It’s not a long stage today, we’ll be waiting for the second last climb when it’s super hard to do anything. I think today is the first opportunity for us to try to win the stage and take control of the race.”



Geoghegan Hart finished second at the 2019 edition of the race behind eventual winner Sivakov. Thomas also won the race himself for Ineos in 2017.

Ahead of the Giro, much of the pre-race hype has been around the widely-anticipated two-way scrap between Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step) and Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) for the Maglia Rosa.

However, Tosatto feels that Ineos can arrive at the Giro in good shape, and certainly look to get amongst the overall battle in the general classification.

“A lot of people talk of the big fight between Remco and Roglic, particularly after the Volta a Catalunya,” he added. “The Giro is super hard, especially the last week. Ok, Remco and Roglic are the favourites, but the last week will decide.”



“I have a lot of confidence in the shape of my guys. You look at the last five or six Giro’s, and it was decided in the last week.”



Tosatto told CW that barring any major incident, the same line up selected for Ineos Grenadiers at the Tour of the Alps is likely to be the squad selected for the Grande Partenza on 6 May.

“I think yes, in the team bus here you have the seven riders,” Tosatto said. “It’s not decided if the lineup is complete, but this race is the last step.”