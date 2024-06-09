How ‘a lot of adjustments’ helped Royals’ Adam Frazier snap slump: ‘Won us the game’

A day after the Kansas City Royals completed an eight-run comeback — in a game they never led until they walked it off in the ninth — Adam Frazier ensured they wouldn’t have to wait nearly as long to pull ahead.

Facing a 1-2 count in a tie game, Frazier turned around on a 96 mph fastball, yanking it into the right-field bleachers in the second inning. The 364-foot home run gave the Royals their first lead in an eventual 8-4 win over the Mariners.

KC took its second consecutive game over the American League West leaders.

Frazier added a double and scored a run in the bottom of the fifth before the Royals subbed him out for Hunter Renfroe.

“How often do you see a guy (hit a) homer and a double and then get taken out? Baseball, right?” first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino quipped. “And then the next guy (Renfroe) hits a double in the same spot. Seven hole was hot today. That’s what we like to see. ...

“It’s like I always say when playoff baseball comes around: That’s what wins playoff games, what the bottom of the order does. And today they won us the game.”

A 2-for-2 outing can go under the radar, particularly for a .227 hitter. But Frazier’s recent numbers show a player who may be hitting his stride.

Frazier’s last 20 appearances have seen him pile up 17 of his 29 hits. And after his performance Saturday, Frazier is hitting .309 over those 20 contests.

Frazier credited “a lot of adjustments” with the turnaround, from changing his hand location to adjusting the length of his swing, and working to spray the ball to all fields rather than attempting to drive everything.

“Ideally, you’d be able to keep the same feel for 162 games, but that’s not really realistic,” Frazier said.

He’s done that while appearing all over the field. Over Kansas City’s last five games, he’s played both right and left field, second base and entered as a pinch hitter. He even logged a game at third base earlier this year.

Before the game, Royals manager Matt Quatraro pointed to MJ Melendez’s Friday night homer as a potential lift moving forward; Kansas City could use some added left-handed pop to a lineup that can skew more right-handed.

Saturday’s game against the right-handed Luis Castillo saw the Royals trot out four lefties: Pasquantino, Melendez, Frazier and Kyle Isbel. The quartet combined for four extra base-hits and six RBIs.

Frazier could also provide an impact. He’s twice hit better than .300 in a season, including a 2021 season that saw Frazier make his lone All-Star berth.

And there’s some extra-base potential. He’s twice produced more than 30 doubles, and last year saw Frazier hit a career-best 13 homers.

The Royals signed Frazier on the back of that season, bringing in the 32-year-old utility man on a one-year. $4.5 million contract.

His second long ball this year came after he battled his former teammate, Castillo, for nine pitches, with Frazier noting he was just trying to fight off pitches until Castillo came back to the fastball.

A pitch he jumped on.

“He gives us good at-bats regardless, and he’s been one of those guys that got off to a slow start but really keeps plugging away,” Quatraro said. “We’ve talked about it a lot: His mindset in there is if the team wins, that’s what’s important. That gives him the ability to stay in a positive frame of mind for his own at bats.”