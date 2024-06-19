‘Get with it or get lost’: Sky vs. Fever draws record viewership as Reese’s teammates defend her play

CHICAGO — Round two of the Chicago Sky versus the Indiana Fever, and Angel Reese versus Caitlin Clark, averaged the most viewers for a WNBA game in more than two decades, but the lasting snapshot from the game will be Reese’s flagrant foul on Clark, which Reese’s teammates were quick to defend Tuesday.

“1000% it was a play for the ball,” said forward Isabelle Harrison. “People don’t talk about Angel’s [work on] defense … We are a defensive-minded type of team. I know Angel’s mindset. It definitely wasn’t with any ill intent. I would know, I was there.

“For people saying otherwise, it’s not even about basketball at this point.”

“You have to move on,” added Sky head coach Teresa Weatherspoon. “It wasn’t intentional, ref made the call and we have to accept it and play [on].”

Veteran players like Harrison, who has played in the WNBA since 2016, have said physical play has always been a part of the game, and now, is getting more attention as the league’s popularity continues to increase.

“It’s a physical league,” Harrison said. “If you want to watch something less physical, watch golf … That’s the W. Get with it or get lost.”

The most watched WNBA game in 23 years

The second head-to-head matchup pitting two of the WNBA’s biggest stars was the most-watched game in the league in over two decades.

Clark, the No. 1 overall pick, and the Fever hosted Reese and the Sky on Sunday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. CBS Sports touted the game’s viewership Tuesday on social media, saying the clash was the most-watched WNBA game on any network in 23 years.

Peaking with nearly 3 million viewers, the game was also the most streamed ever on streaming service Paramount+, formerly CBS All Access.

GAME COVERAGE: Caitlin Clark scores 22 to lead Fever past Sky 91-83

In 31 minutes of gameplay, Reese’s double-double streak continued, albeit in a losing effort, as the No. 7 overall pick scored 11 points and 13 rebounds.

Clark finished with 23 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.

Cardoso working to get back into rhythm

Standing at six-foot-seven-inches tall, rookie Kamila Cardoso is already one of the most physically imposing players in the WNBA. The third overall pick notched her first career double-double Sunday in a losing effort, something she’s still getting used to after winning two national titles at South Carolina.

“It’s been hard for me honestly,” Cardoso said. “I do therapy, talk to people back home, got to learn and work hard until you see the results you want.”

The Sky (4-9) next host the Dallas Wings on Thursday in a late morning tilt at Wintrust Arena (11 a.m. central start time).

Clark and Reese will do battle once more this month, but this time in the Windy City, when their respective teams face off on Sunday, June 23.

