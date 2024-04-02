Lost pucks, opportunities mar Lightning’s loss to Red Wings

TAMPA — The Lightning’s point streak eventually was going to end. And after the March that Tampa Bay had, Monday night’s 4-2 loss to the Red Wings might just be a blip that reminds the Lightning every detail matters.

There was a lot to like about the Lightning’s effort against a Detroit team fighting for its playoff life. Still, the momentum the Lightning built for the past three weeks came to a halt, their nine-game point streak snapped.

“Listen, we haven’t lost in regulation since the first week of March, and we’re in April,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. “So we’ve asked a lot from the guys and they delivered. At some point, we were going to lose a game in regulation. We weren’t going to run the table. Unfortunately, it’s a team that’s chasing us.”

The loss, combined with the Leafs’ win over Florida, also halted the Lightning gaining ground on Toronto for the third-place spot in the Atlantic. Going into their game Wednesday in Toronto, the Lightning are six points back of the Leafs. The Lightning (41-26-7, 89 points) sit in the East’s first wild-card position by seven points over the Capitals and Red Wings.

“You can’t sit here and be hard on the guys,” Cooper said. “They’ve played really well for us and they played well in spurts (Monday). Just, the mind checked out a couple of times and we got burned for it.”

Third time’s a charm for Cirelli

Lightning center Anthony Cirelli was the best player on the ice for the Lightning and he might have been rewarded with a hat trick had one goal not been overturned and if he got a call on another puck that might have gone into the net.

After Detroit took a 1-0 lead, Cirelli temporarily tied the score at the 3:51 mark in the second, but he collided with Red Wings goaltender Alex Lyon while fighting off an aggressive backcheck. After video review, the goal was negated; officials ruled Cirelli’s contact pushed Lyon into the net.

It appeared Cirelli tucked the puck into the net again on a short-handed breakaway at the 8:18 mark, but the no-goal call on the ice was upheld when no video angle could clearly show that the puck crossed the line, not even one from above that had Lyon’s left pad covering the puck.

But on the following shift, Cirelli left no doubt, rifling a hard wrister from the top of the right circle past Lyon to tie things.

“He just kept answering,” center Nick Paul said. “The first one didn’t count, second one didn’t count and he made sure the third one was in the back of the net.”

Untimely turnover is costly

A constant throughout the Lightning’s point streak was that they avoided costly turnovers that ended up in their own net.

With the score tied at 1, Lightning center Brayden Point turned the puck in the offensive zone, and J.T. Compher led the rush going the other way. He fought off defenseman Matt Dumba along the boards and then gained a stride on him, which allowed him to cut in front of the net for a shot on goal.

Robby Fabbri rushed the net and beat both Point and Nikita Kucherov to the front, jumping on a juicy rebound for the go-ahead goal.

“We had just talked about it and then we just turned the puck over, didn’t track it properly and it ends up in the net and now we’re chasing the game,” Cooper said.

Can’t capitalize late

Steven Stamkos’ power-play goal tied the score at 2 at the 5:59 mark in the third — giving the Lightning captain his 211th career power-play goal and tying him with Gordie Howe for 15th on the all-time list.

Cooper jumbled his lines, moving Mitchell Chaffee from the third line to the first and shuffling Anthony Duclair down to the third line. It seemed to help both lines get some extra push and sustain offensive zone time. The two lines Chaffee skated on outchanced the opponent 11-3 in nine minutes of 5-on-5 time.

“(Chaffee) was winning some battles, a little bit more net front presence and he was doing great,” Cooper said. “As a coach, you’re trying to put guys in some position to have success and I thought we were in pretty good shape for most of that third period until we weren’t.”

After spending most of the middle part of the third in the offensive zone, the Lightning struggled to get it out of their end with around three minutes left. They ultimately paid the price for a costly icing call that brought a faceoff back into their own zone.

After Detroit defenseman Moritz Seider put a puck on net off the faceoff win, David Perron slid between two Lightning defensemen and jumped on the rebound in front to put it past Andrei Vasilevskiy on his blocker side with 2:40 remaining. Lucas Raymond sent the Lightning fans to the exits with an empty-netter with 63 seconds to go.

