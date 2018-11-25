Lost practice time didn’t hurt Tom Brady much on Sunday

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady wasn’t feeling his best this week and he added a cut to his right thumb during Sunday’s game against the Jets.

Brady got it taken care of by the training staff and went on to turn in a strong game in New England’s 27-3 win. Brady was 20-of-31 for 283 yards and two touchdowns while moving past Peyton Manning for the most career passing yards in the regular season and postseason.

All that came after Brady was limited in practice by a knee injury on Thursday and missed practice altogether with an illness entering the picture on Friday.

“I’d prefer to be healthy and practicing all the time,” Brady said, via NBC Sports Boston. “It just wasn’t the case. Just get back at it right now and try to feel as good as I can next week.”

One of Brady’s touchdown passes went to Rob Gronkowski in Gronk’s first appearance since Week Nine. Brady said “it’s great for our offense” to have Gronkowski back in action and they’ll hope everyone remains in place to face the Vikings next Sunday.