Kai Havertz continues to look lost in a Chelsea team crying out for a genuine No 9

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Matt Law
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kai Havertz -&#xa0;Lost Kai Havertz struggles to find a home in Thomas Tuchel&#39;s developing Chelsea side - AP
Kai Havertz - Lost Kai Havertz struggles to find a home in Thomas Tuchel's developing Chelsea side - AP

Thomas Tuchel described Kai Havertz as a “hybrid player” when he first floated the idea of playing the German as a false nine.

But on a successful Wednesday night for Chelsea in Seville, Havertz simply looked lost in his role as the team’s central forward with Mason Mount and Timo Werner on either side of him.

These were the Champions League nights Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich pushed through the £62million signing of Havertz for and it would be unwise and unfair to write him off in his first season at Stamford Bridge.

Ben Chilwell’s goal to give Chelsea a two-goal quarter-final cushion may well ensure that Havertz’s glaring miss against Porto does not prove to be expensive, but Tuchel will surely conclude that his team need a real number nine and not a false one, as they threaten to finish the season in spectacular style.

Quite how a player with one Premier League goal all season and who is still yet to score in the Champions League for Chelsea could get in ahead of the club’s top scorer in Europe, Olivier Giroud, and their top scorer in all competitions, Tammy Abraham, is a mystery.

Giroud had scored four goals, including a perfect hat-trick, on his last visit to Seville earlier in the competition and how the Frenchman must have longed to get on before the 65th minute when he eventually replaced Havertz.

It is clear that Chelsea are desperate to do everything they can to help Havertz make a success of his first season at the club, but maybe it is time to accept that his best position, for now, is on the substitutes’ bench.

There is no shame in a new player taking a season to acclimatise, particularly after arriving in a global pandemic and contracting coronavirus, and it feels as though the false nine position had been settled on as a way of accommodating Havertz, rather than getting the best out of him.

Mount has made himself undroppable, rising to the challenge of Havertz’s arrival brilliantly well, while, even when not scoring, Werner can scare opponents with his pace, forcing mistakes and making assists.

It should have been another Werner assist on the hour mark against Porto, but, with the goal gaping in front of him, Havertz somehow stabbed the ball wide after being teed up by his club and international team-mate.

Werner himself missed yet another good chance, heading over the bar at the start of the second half, but at least he has been impacting games during his goal drought.

Just as Giroud would have hoped for more than 25 minutes to add to his six Champions League goals, Abraham would have been champing at the bit to try to prove Tuchel wrong and add to his 12 goals this season after being left out of the squad entirely for the 5-2 Premier League defeat to West Bromwich Albion at the weekend.

Abramovich does not involve himself in Chelsea team selections, but it certainly seemed like a wise political play from Tuchel to give last summer’s biggest signing, Havertz, the chance to come good.

But, now, with a place in the Champions League semi-finals very much in his grasp and a Premier League top-four place in Chelsea’s hands, surely Tuchel needs to do what’s best for the club and not what’s best for Havertz in the run-in.

That’s not to say Havertz cannot play a part. He very much can and he is more than capable of making an impact from the bench or taking inspiration from Mount and rising to a challenge.

Mount, of course, was left out of Tuchel’s first starting line-up for the goalless draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers, but has since convinced Chelsea’s latest head coach that he has to play.

That has undoubtedly made it harder for Tuchel to find a place for Havertz as well as Werner and an out-and-out striker. At the moment, it is Havertz offering the least convincing argument to start games.

With their season moving towards what could be a thrilling climax, Chelsea cannot afford to carry passengers or persevere with experiments that are not working.

Recommended Stories

  • Match Highlights: Porto vs. Chelsea

    Highlights from the match between Porto vs. Chelsea.

  • Porto boss sees danger in Chelsea’s loss to West Brom

    Sergio Conceicao fears the Blues will be “awake” after the home humbling.

  • Pulisic-Chelsea dynamic not working amid injuries

    Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards and Nick Mendola examine Christian Pulisic's constant injury trouble and the frustration behind it, as well as if Chelsea will eventually get fed up.

  • A closer look at Jesse Lingard’s spectacular revival since joining West Ham

    The 28-year-old left Old Trafford for the London Stadium in January for the rest of the campaign.

  • Kenedy has no future at Chelsea, but has put his petulant past behind him

    For a player who shares a name, albeit a different spelling, with the famous American dynasty, it is perhaps only natural that the football career of Robert Kenedy Nunes Nascimento has been heavily influenced by politics. It has never been confirmed whether or not Kenedy was indeed named after the brother of the 35th President of the United States, John F Kennedy, but the Brazilian will not be remembered for his diplomacy at Chelsea. Still contracted to Chelsea until 2022, Kenedy is on loan at Granada and will attempt to use Thursday night’s Europa League quarter-final first-leg tie against Manchester United to remind those at his parent club why former managers Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte felt he had the raw ingredients to succeed in England. United are the last club Kenedy scored against while on English soil, on October 6, 2018, and another goal against Chelsea’s rivals would underline the feeling that the boy from Brazil, with a name steeped in American history, might finally be growing up – even if any chance of a Stamford Bridge redemption is long gone. The politics that kept Kenedy at Chelsea after he had arrived from Fluminese for £6.3 million in the summer of 2015 and then an international incident, at least in football terms, sparked by the player on a pre-season tour of China two years later effectively eradicated any hope of him making a success of his Chelsea career. The plan had been for Kenedy to go straight out on loan after he had been signed by Chelsea as a 19 year-old to mature both on and off the pitch, but Mourinho took an instant liking to his pace, power and versatility, and demanded that he remained with the first-team squad. Chelsea proved to be a comfortable environment for Kenedy to settle in as he became the ninth Brazilian, including Diego Costa, in the squad and he played 20 times during the season in which Mourinho was sacked, appearing as a winger and as a full-back. “There were many Brazilians there [at Chelsea] and that helped me a lot,” said Kenedy. “There were David Luiz, Diego Costa, Oscar, Piazón – one felt more at home.” Following the dismissal of Mourinho, Chelsea resorted back to what had been plan A for Kenedy, but by that time he was not keen on the prospect of leaving behind his Brazilian home away from home and perhaps viewed a loan move to Watford as a sign of failure, rather than an opportunity. Having made just one appearance for Watford before his loan was cut short halfway through the 2016/17 season, Kenedy showed Conte enough in training and in two Chelsea appearances to be included in the Premier League title-winning squad for the summer tour of Asia.

  • The key talking points ahead of Chelsea’s Champions League clash with Porto

    Chelsea face Porto on the back of a resounding 5-2 home defeat to struggling West Brom.

  • UEFA Champions League: How to watch, schedule, odds, predictions

    The UEFA Champions League quarterfinals takes center stage and here are predictions, betting odds, live updates and the schedule in full.

  • Three things we learned from Bayern Munich – PSG

    Bayern Munich - PSG was what we expected from August's final -- minus the Allianz Arena's early April snow, of course -- as Mbappe and Navas key 3-2 win.

  • De Bruyne signs new contract for 4 more years at Man City

    Six seasons at Man City down, four more to go for De Bruyne after signing a new contract this week.

  • Instant analysis of Eagles signing LB Eric Wilson

    The Eagles signed linebacker Eric Wilson in free agency. Here are 3 takeaways from the move

  • Chelsea punish wasteful Porto to put one foot in Champions League semis

    A classy goal from Mason Mount on Wednesday helped Chelsea to a 2-0 first-leg win over Porto, whose wasteful finishing could have scuppered their hopes of springing another Champions League upset in the quarter-finals.

  • Why Jamel Herring is prioritizing Oscar Valdez bout over his hard-earned WBO title

    He doesn’t want to give up his belt, but Herring feels the fight with Valdez is significant enough that it’s worth it if that’s what it comes down to.

  • Zion Williamson's football frame blended with basketball finesse could be next frontier

    Williamson is combining two properties that basketball has treated as opposites: aggression and finesse. Basketball and football.

  • Johnson looks to repeat as Masters champion after quick turnaround

    The hard-hitting American is a 9-1 favorite to win the tournament, according to William Hill Sportsbook, ahead of compatriots Justin Thomas (10-1) and Bryson DeChambeau (11-1), and for good reason. No one has been as consistently great as the 36-year-old South Carolina native, who has notched up victories every year since he joined the PGA Tour in 2007, with the exception of a still-impressive 2014 campaign. "I don't think any of that touches him," ESPN's Scott Van Pelt said when asked whether the short turnaround would help or hurt the man better known simply as "DJ."

  • Having studied both, Liz Carmouche expects to beat Vanessa Porto, Juliana Velasquez

    Liz Carmouche has "been" both Vanessa Porto and Juliana Velasquez in the past and believes she has them figured out.

  • Andreescu refuses to let injuries define her career

    She exited the year's first Grand Slam in the second round and followed it up with a semi-final run at a WTA event at Melbourne Park before withdrawing from tournaments in Adelaide, Doha and Dubai with a leg issue.

  • Reports: Dustin Poirier signs agreement for third bout with Conor McGregor in July

    Conor McGregor said "the fight is booked" on Instagram.

  • Report: DeMarcus Cousins to sign 10-day contract with Clippers

    The four-time All-Star is reportedly headed to the Clippers.

  • UFC's McGregor announces third fight with Poirier

    McGregor quickly knocked Poirier out in a featherweight contest in 2014 during his meteoric UFC rise, but the American's savage leg kicks secured a TKO win over the Irishman when the two met again at lightweight in Abu Dhabi in January. Despite the high profile of the encounter, it will not be for the lightweight title vacancy created by the retirement of Khabib Nurmagomedov, which will be filled when Michael Chandler takes on Charles Oliveira on May 15 in Houston, Texas.

  • Masters 2021 preview: Storylines, tee times, favorites, and how to watch

    Breaking down all the most important elements of the 2021 Masters, including the Champions Dinner.