'They lost control and that's been the issue all season'

Former Premier League striker Chris Sutton spoke to the Monday Night Club about Manchester United's drop in performance during their FA Cup semi-final victory against Coventry.

"I think their performance after 70 minutes was pretty symptomatic of the way Manchester United have played this season. They lost control, they couldn't regain control and that's been the issue all season," said Sutton.

