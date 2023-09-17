Lost cause: Here are Arizona State football's 8 turnovers vs. Fresno State

Arizona State went through three quarterbacks Saturday night and has committed seven turnovers against Fresno State. Four of those turnovers came in the first half.

Here is when they occurred, and the aftermath of each:

Turnover No. 1

Quarterback Trenton Bourguet’s no-huddle shotgun pass was intercepted by Carlton Johnson at Fresno State’s 48-yard line at 10:21 in the first quarter. The Bulldogs turned the turnover into a field goal for a 10-0 lead.

Turnover No. 2

Quarterback Drew Pyne replaced Bourguet and, on his first play, fumbled after he was sacked for a loss of five yards on Fresno State’s 32-yard line at 2:31 in the first. Kemari Munier-Bailey recovered the ball and Fresno State eventually settled for a field goal for a 13-0 lead in the second quarter.

Turnover No. 3

In his second possession, Pyne was sacked by Munier-Bailey for a loss of 14 yards and fumbled at 11:23 in the second quarter. Jacob Holmes recovered the ball at ASU’s 13-yard line and again, Fresno State settled for a field goal for a 16-0 lead.

Turnover No. 4

Carlton Johnson intercepted Pyne’s pass on Fresno State’s 49-yard line with 13 seconds left in the second quarter.

Turnover No. 5

The final play from Pyne came when Cameron Lockridge intercepted his pass at ASU’s 41-yard line and returned it 23 yards at 11:32 in the third quarter. Fresno State scored a touchdown on the ensuing drive and took a 23-0 lead.

Turnover No. 6

Running back Tevin White rushed up the middle, but fumbled the ball after Levelle Bailey applied pressure on ASU’s 33-yard line at 10:19 in the third. Merhauti Xepera recovered the ball for Fresno State. The Bulldogs pushed their lead to 26-0 with a field goal.

Turnover No. 7

ASU's third quarterback for the game, Jacob Conover, had his pass intercepted by Carlton Johnson at ASU's 15-yard line at 14:48 in the fourth quarter. Fresno State kicked yet another field goal, taking a 29-0 lead.

Turnover No. 8

Conover’s pass was intercepted by Al’zillion Hamilton at 7:40 in the fourth quarter on Fresno State’s 13-yard line.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: ASU football really had 8 turnovers vs. Fresno State? Here they are