‘I lost both legs in an Afghanistan car bomb – now I’m a gold medal-winning athlete in Team GB’

Nearly 12 years on, 41-year-old Stu Robinson doesn’t remember the day he was blown up.

It was in February 2013, during his fourth tour of Afghanistan. Rain followed by hot sun had baked the sands around Camp Bastion. Robinson was in the second of a three-vehicle patrol. As the first car rumbled across the crusted sand, it exposed an improvised explosive device, which detonated as Robinson drove over it, directly under his seat.

Robinson was thrown 30ft from the vehicle and knocked unconscious. It wasn’t until April that he came to, waking up in a hospital in Birmingham with no memory of how he got there. He had been in the Royal Air Force since 1999, with four deployments in Iraq and the stints in Afghanistan under his belt, so had seen his fair share of active warfare but this was his first injury.

“My role was in force protection so I went out on patrols, did quick reaction surveys, covering aircraft and helicopter landings,” he says. He also often worked in the back of the helicopters, both as protection and as a secondary medic picking up battlefield casualties and treating them until they could get to a hospital. “It’s just unfortunate that I ended up as a casualty in the back of one of those helicopters myself.”

His injuries were severe: his left leg had been blown off entirely during the explosion and being thrown from the vehicle had given him fractures in practically every bone in his body. “Arms, chest, ribs, skull; I was in a very bad way,” he says. Doctors put him in a medically induced coma to give his body time to heal.

“Once I opened my eyes I knew something terrible had happened,” he says. “But I also knew that unlike a lot of the soldiers I’d transported in that helicopter, I was still alive. I clung to that and it has been my driving force every day since – I am alive and I have to make the most of it.” While most of his body was under sheets and bandages, the one part of himself that Robinson could see was his right foot. “There were only a couple of toes left – there was a massive lump on one side of my leg and I was in a pelvic brace.”

His medical team explained that his right leg wasn’t healing correctly. It would take at least 18 months to two years before he could stand on it, if he ever even could. Instead, they offered an elective amputation. “Initially I thought ‘no chance! I want to at least try to stand up, hop around, or kick a football with my son’, but as they explained the facts I began to see it was hopeless, so I chose the amputation,” Robinson says. “I was happy to get things going in a positive direction and start getting on with my life.”

After being discharged from hospital, Robinson was sent for physical rehabilitation at RAF Headley Court. Exercise became a lifeline and as a lifelong rugby fan, the wheelchair form of the game was an obvious choice. “I used sport as a way to get my fitness back on track, but also as a tool to help me come to terms with what had happened,” Robinson says. “I would go to the gym as often as I could and take part in any activity that was offered.”

Another of his favourite activities was taking out a “mountain trike”. These electric-assisted off-road wheelchairs enabled him to explore the Headley Court grounds and nearby woods. “I just loved it,” he says. “It got my arms going and gave me a huge sense of freedom, being out and about and being mobile… I wanted to keep some of that when I went home too.”

Robinson applied to the RAF Benevolent Fund, one of the four charities supported by this year’s Telegraph Christmas Charity Appeal, for help. As well as assisting with adapting his home for his access needs, the fund purchased a trike for him to use. “They were like an arm around my shoulder, supporting me whenever I needed them, showing me everything that was available to me, and making sure I knew that whatever happened after the Air Force, they would be there for me.”

Just before he left Headley Court, one of the staff gave Robinson a word of advice that he has kept with him ever since: ‘don’t let what happened to you define you or become who you are.’ “I had to go out and try to find myself again and find a new direction to go in,” he says.

That direction, as it turned out, was taking his wheelchair rugby to the next level. “It was such an amazing sport and the RAF were putting forward a team for the Invictus Games so I leapt at the chance,” Robinson says.

Coaches invited him to try out for Team GB’s Paralympic rugby team. Competitions around Europe and a world championship in Australia all led up to the big event: the Paralympics in Tokyo 2021. Team GB’s paralympic rugby team had always been the “nearly men,” explains Robinson. “We never quite got into medal contention. But despite Covid and the lack of training time we’d had, we were just so sure we could do it. We went out to Tokyo and everything just clicked at once.”

Beating the Japanese home team in the semi-finals meant Team GB had the opportunity to take the top prize. “The final against the USA was just an amazing game,” Robinson remembers. “It was very up and down but we eventually pulled away and won. I can’t begin to describe the feeling of winning that gold medal. To have gone from being laid in the hospital in Birmingham eight years earlier, wondering if I would ever get my life back on track, to coming away with a Paralympic gold medal was just amazing.”

One of Robinson’s biggest fears was that losing his legs would stop him from being the father he wanted to be, but that’s proved unfounded. His son was just three when the explosion took place, and his daughter was born afterwards. “They’ve never known me any different. I’ve always been in a wheelchair, I’ve always been a successful sportsman, and I’ve never had legs,” he says. “Every single day I go out to prove to my children that I can get on with things. If there’s stuff we can’t do because of my disability, we get around it. I hope the rugby gold shows other parents with disabilities that they can achieve things that their children will look up to them for.”

In May, Team GB rugby qualified for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games where Robinson will be vice-captain. He’s looking forward to the campaign to retain his medal next summer too.

“I think this experience has taught me that how you react after something bad happens to you is what defines you going forward,” Robinson says. “I’d lost my career, the job that I’d loved since I was 17, but I moved on and found something else. You have to grasp every opportunity and make the best of it. Never take life for granted.”

