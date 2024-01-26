“I lost 9st stone in a year – strangers accused my husband of controlling my meals”

A woman who lost nine stone in a year after gastric sleeve surgery says strangers accused her husband of "controlling" her meals – due to her restrictive diet. Hayley Lees, 31, piled on weight after she blamed herself for an ectopic pregnancy and was 20st and a size 22 at her heaviest. She would eat a takeaway every night, gorge on family size bags of crisps and didn't exercise. Hayley was desperate for a baby but felt she needed to lose weight to fall pregnant and was finally accepted for a gastric sleeve - where a large part of the stomach is removed so it's much smaller than it was before - in August 2022.