Losses continue to pile up for the Celtics

BOSTON -- Here are the Stars, Studs and Duds from Boston's 120-107 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

STARS

Giannis Antetokounmpo: The biggest star coming in was all that and then some. Boston's undersized roster had trouble keeping him in front of them all game. He led all scorers with 30 points to go with eight rebounds and five assists.

Kyrie Irving: Milwaukee's length made life difficult for Irving, who flirted with a triple-double before finishing with 15 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

STUDS

Khris Middleton: There were so many moments when the Celtics seemed on the cusp of turning the game's tide in their favor, and it was Middleton coming up with a big shot. He finished the night with 21 points, nine rebounds and five assists.

Jayson Tatum: There were moments when Jayson Tatum reminded us why he is viewed as one of the league's brightest stars on the rise. He didn't shoot the ball well (5-for-15), but went to the line often (7-for-8) and would finish with 20 points and five rebounds.

Tony Snell/Thon Maker: They were the unexpected dynamic duo off the Bucks' bench, combining for 27 points on 10-for-11 shooting -- including seven made 3-pointers.

DUDS

Celtics rebounding: Boston did a solid job on the boards in the second half, but that came after a 17-rebound deficit at the half. The Bucks eventually won the battle on the glass by a comfortable 55-36 margin.

Jaylen Brown: I know he had 21 points and made some big shots in the fourth quarter, including a dunk over Antetokounmpo. But he had some critical misses, too, particularly in transition in the third quarter that had the potential to swing the tide of the game in Boston's favor. And he was absolutely brutal from the free throw line, missing five of his seven free throw attempts.

Terry Rozier: It was a rough night at both ends of the floor for Terry Rozier. He finished with just four points, while missing six of his seven shot attempts.

