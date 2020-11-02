With loss to unbeaten Steelers, the Ravens fall behind the AFC eight ball originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

As the Steelers marched off the field at M&T Bank Stadium with a hard-fought, heart-stopping 28-24 win, the Ravens’ mistakes followed them off the field like a stench that’s impossible to get rid of.

Those mistakes didn’t just end as the players left the field, either. They’ll reverberate throughout the final nine games of the season and show their way into the AFC playoff picture.

With the loss, the Ravens (5-2) fell two games behind the Steelers for the lead in the AFC North. They’ll still have a game to play, on Thanksgiving night in Pittsburgh, but the best the Ravens can hope for now is a season split with the 7-0 Steelers. And with a loss to the Chiefs already, the Ravens are in deep trouble in the AFC playoff picture as the calendar turned to November.

“I feel we’re in a great spot,” quarterback Lamar Jackson said. “We’ve just got to finish. Like I said, our defense played great. Our offense did good. No turnovers, we’re winning the game. I feel we’re not peeking ahead. We’re doing great. We’re just going to get in practice, and we’re going to work hard.”

While it’s still too early to start projecting matchups or seeding, the Ravens are two games behind the Steelers for the division lead in the toughest part of their schedule.

They’ll face the Colts next week, then head to New England for Sunday Night Football, before a home matchup with the Titans in Baltimore. Then, it’s another date with the Steelers on Thanksgiving.

As it stands now, though, the Ravens have put themselves in a hole through seven games.

“To be honest with you, I haven’t seen every team in the AFC or every playoff team, I don’t think,” tackle Orlando Brown Jr. said. “I know for us personally, there’s a lot of room for us to grow offensively, and everything we want is right in front of us. We’re going to have to go to work and take it.”

The Ravens’ Week 3 loss to the Chiefs is likely to come back into play, as the Chiefs sit at 7-1 and are in a battle for the AFC’s lone bye in this year’s playoffs.

A year ago, the Ravens won 12 straight games after the win over the Steelers in Week 5 as they marched to the AFC’s top seed. This year, at least as it relates to the standings, there almost certainly won’t be any such season in store.

“It’s Week 8 we just finished,” defensive end Calais Campbell said. “Whole lot of football left to be played. So, just got to take it one play at a time, one day at a time and find a way to win some ballgames. All this means is that we won’t go better than 14-2, but at the same time, there’s a lot of football left to be played. Just take it one day at a time and find some ways to win some ballgames.”

The Ravens are too talented to be out of contention for a playoff spot, something hat seemed to be a lock from the first week of the season.

What is in danger now, though, is playoff seeding atop the conference. That means, if the Ravens want to accomplish their Super Bowl dreams, they could have to win three games on the road to simply get there.