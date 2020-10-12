After loss to struggling Cowboys, are Giants even making progress anymore?

How does anyone define progress? Or more importantly, how will John Mara define it? Is it progress that the Giants are a scrappy team that has been competitive in four of its five games this season?

Or is the only thing that matters is that the Giants are 0-5?





That’s the question that’s going to loom large over the rest of what is already a lost season for the Giants, after their heartbreaking, 37-34 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. Yeah, sure, they’re only a game and a half out of first place and it might only take eight wins to win the awful NFC East. But given a chance to stake their claim to being part of the division race against a vulnerable Cowboys team, they just couldn’t do it.





And at this point there’s no reason to believe they’ll be able to put it all together in time to realize Mara’s dream of playing meaningful games in December. So he’ll have to measure the progress of this team some other way.

There’s a lot that rides on how he does that, of course. The future of general manager Dave Gettleman will depend on it. Daniel Jones’ future as the Giants franchise quarterback could hinge on it if the Giants end up picking high enough in the draft. And who knows, Joe Judge’s immediate future could swing on it, too, since it’s always possible a new GM would want to hire his own coach, too.

But again, that’ll depend on the definition of progress. For now, Judge at least thinks there’s clearly been some.

“That’s all that really matters to be honest with you is the progress we’re making right now,” the rookie coach said. “The record will come in time. Obviously we’re not happy about it. But we are seeing progress with all units."

If you can erase the memory of the Giants stinker against the San Francisco 49ers two weeks ago, he isn’t lying. The Giants have proven to be a scrappy team with a better-than-expected defense that should be able to keep them in plenty of games. And their 34-point explosion showed they are making small strides on offense, even if they’re not yet nearly enough for a win.

If it seems like a stretch to be positive about that, then consider the fact that Judge and the Giants also really need to be graded on a curve. They are a team with a new coach, a first-time-ever head coach, new systems and a lot of new pieces, and they’ve had to put that all together with no offseason and no preseason games.

Not that any of that means anything to the players. They’re not going to use any of those excuses. And while they might acknowledge that progress is nice, they know that making progress during an 0-5 start hurts just the same.



“I think I heard Logan (Ryan) say it best: At this point in time there’s enough of this, ‘Oh, we’re so close, we’re getting there, we’re doing better,’” said Giants linebacker Blake Martinez. “We have to win. This is a results business. It’s time for that now.”

“We know we can be better,” added Ryan, the Giants safety. “Our standards are to win these games. That’s why this one hurts.”

It should hurt. And there will be undoubtedly more pain the rest of this season, especially without star running back Saquon Barkley around to save the day. Everyone understands the Giants want to win. But the question is: How much will the wins matter. Remember, back in September, Mara said this is how he will determine if a season is successful: “I want to feel like when we walk off the field after the last game that we play, whenever that is, that we’re moving in the right direction. That we have the pieces in place to compete for a Super Bowl, and that the combination of people that we have here is going to work going forward.”

Is it even possible to feel that way if the Giants are eliminated by Thanksgiving? Is there any real way to judge all that by anything other than wins?

Only Mara knows the answer to that. And who knows, maybe the Giants are close enough that somewhere in this stretch of five games in six weeks against the worst division in football, they’ll string together enough wins to make their progress start looking real?

“It’s been a tough start. To say we aren’t disappointed would be a lie,” Jones said. “But I don’t think anyone on this team is discouraged. We’re not going to allow ourselves to be discouraged or let this start affect the rest of the season. I think everyone on this team believes we’ve improved as a team.”

Now all they have to do is prove it. Because only everything is riding on whether they can.