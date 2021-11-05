'Loss of Odell Beckham Jr. won't matter to Browns:' Fans react to wide receiver's release

Chris Pugh
·2 min read
Rumors of Odell Beckham Jr.'s departure from the Cleveland Browns became a reality Friday morning when the team announced the release of the wide receiver.

“After careful consideration, internal discussions and conversations with Odell and his representation, we’ve determined that it is in the best interest of all parties involved that Odell no longer play for the Cleveland Browns," General Manager Andrew Berry said in a prepared statement released Friday morning.

Beckham, who is celebrating his 29th birthday today, is free to be claimed by any NFL team through waivers.

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) takes the field before an NFL football game at FirstEnergy Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Cleveland, Ohio. [Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal]
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) takes the field before an NFL football game at FirstEnergy Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Cleveland, Ohio. [Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal]

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal

