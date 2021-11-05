'Loss of Odell Beckham Jr. won't matter to Browns:' Fans react to wide receiver's release

Rumors of Odell Beckham Jr.'s departure from the Cleveland Browns became a reality Friday morning when the team announced the release of the wide receiver.

“After careful consideration, internal discussions and conversations with Odell and his representation, we’ve determined that it is in the best interest of all parties involved that Odell no longer play for the Cleveland Browns," General Manager Andrew Berry said in a prepared statement released Friday morning.

Odell Beckham Jr.: Odell Beckham Jr. fallout won't derail Kevin Stefanski's long-term vision: Bill Cowher

Beckham, who is celebrating his 29th birthday today, is free to be claimed by any NFL team through waivers.

Here's what NFL fans are saying about Odell Beckham Jr.'s release.

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) takes the field before an NFL football game at FirstEnergy Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Cleveland, Ohio. [Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal]

Loss of Odell won't matter to the Browns

I ask this sincerely, who cares that the @browns are releasing Odell?



It certainly does not hurt the team, he's been almost worthless in our offense. Zero loss to see him go.



It does not hurt Odell. He is definitely talented and can find a better fit now.



It's a win/win.#NFL — Dave Denholm (@TalkSoccer) November 5, 2021

Did Odell get a birthday present by not having to play with Baker Mayfield anymore?

Not enough people are talking about the fact Odell got the best birthday present ever of not having Baker as his QB — Shooters Shoot Basketball Podcast (@shooters_pod) November 5, 2021

Odell wasn't a cancer - things just didn't work out

I hear a lot of Odell is a cancer but his teammates said he been fine and they wanted him back and he has not said anything. He’s been totally quiet so I don’t understand where he’s a cancer is coming from! Baker and him never had a good connection, it just didn’t work out — Coach Paul (@beholdtheGreat) November 5, 2021

Story continues

Happy birthday?????

Odell getting dropped on his bday is hilarious — Herbcules (@herbcules_) November 5, 2021

Busy day for the Browns social media team

Browns social team trying to stop scheduled Odell Beckham birthday tweet pic.twitter.com/mjHIhc5lOE — McNeil (@Reflog_18) November 5, 2021

Odell would be an issue for many NFL quarterbacks

I don't know JR, I think the only QB Odell could play for without being an issue is Brady. The Saints and you need his talent, but he's a major problem for his QBs — Walt Deptula (@deptulahasrage) November 5, 2021

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Odell Beckham Jr. release: How NFL fans are reacting to Browns' decision