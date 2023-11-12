Loss to Northwestern highlighted every flaw in Luke Fickell's first year at Wisconsin

MADISON – As the losses have mounted in Year 1 under Luke Fickell, the prevailing narrative among some fans has become:

Wisconsin’s previous staff left the 2023 roster bereft of high-end talent and Fickell and his assistants will need time – perhaps several seasons -- to incorporate their recruits into the program and compete for championships.

Of course the Badgers should look different – better? – after the current staff brings in more players who might fit the schemes they prefer to run.

But there are no excuses – or legitimate reasons – that this UW team has regressed as the season has dragged on.

Don’t agree? Think I’m crazy?

Let’s examine what transpired Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium.

UW, the preseason favorite in the Big Ten West Division, took the field 3-3 in the league and 5-4 overall.

Northwestern took the field four months removed from seeing legendary coach Pat Fitzgerald fired in the wake of hazing allegations.

The Wildcats, a combined 2-16 in Big Ten play and 4-20 overall in the last two seasons, came to Madison with an interim head coach (David Braun of Kettle Moraine High School) who didn’t know anyone on the roster when he was hired in January to run Fitzgerald’s defense.

The Wildcats left Camp Randall Stadium with the same record as UW – 3-4 in the league and 5-5 overall -- after their 24-10 victory.

Tanner Mordecai captures the frustration of the UW players and coaches

“I’m pretty emotional right now after just getting my ass handed to me,” UW quarterback Tanner Mordecai said. “I’m frustrated."

Anyone who wants to argue Northwestern's roster is laden with more physical talent than UW's, knock yourself out.

No matter how passionately you state your case, you’ll be in the minority.

Yet…

Which team appeared better prepared, sharper, more disciplined and physically tougher, particularly early in the game?

Northwestern.

Which team converted its first 10 third-down chances and scored on its first four possessions of the game?

Northwestern.

How many players on the roster are Braun's guys?

"I think it just started with the adversity we faced starting in the summer," Northwestern quarterback Ben Bryant told BTN after the victory when asked about Braun's steadying influence. "He has such a good job of stepping in and being that leader for us.

"Just that solid rock that we need to look to when we need a leader."

Which team fielded a defense that once again looked discombobulated in the first half?

Wisconsin.

The defense has allowed a total of 65 first-half points in the last four games, an average of 16.3 points per half.

Not surprisingly, UW has lost three of those games.

Which team struggled to run the ball and didn’t find the end zone until its 10th possession of the game?

Wisconsin.

Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell tips his cap to the Wildcats -- grudgingly

“They did a good job,” Fickell said of the Wildcats. “And your job is to not allow them to be sharp and to be on point. And so you can tip your cap and say they did a good job, but we also did a real poor job.

“And we’ve gotta find a way to do a hell of a lot better job, whether it's first half, second half, whatever. Second (half) doesn't matter. It’s a 60-minute football game, and right now we aren’t playing 60 minutes by any means.”

With two regular-season games remaining, the Badgers are now in danger of missing out on a bowl game for the first time since 2001.

They have lost three consecutive home games for the first time since 2002.

Will UW's roster have a different look in 2024? Yes. UW has 21 known commitments for the 2024 class and the staff likely will have to dip into the transfer portal again after the season.

Yet remember the staff was active in the portal last season. Transfers are in UW's two-deep at quarterback (two) , wide receiver (four), offensive line (two), cornerback (two), defensive line (one) and outside linebacker (one). If you add kicker Nathanial Vakos and punter Atticus Bertrams, you have 14 players in the two-deep.

Are the majority of the key players this season holdovers from 2022?

Yes.

Did the staff identify and then sign more than a dozen transfers expected to make significant contributions?

Yes.

Has Year 1, still with at least two games remaining, been a disappointment, regardless of the level of preseason expectations?

What you watched transpire Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium provided the answer to that question.

