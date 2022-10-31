Which loss is more concerning: Giants or Jets? 'GMFB'
The "GMFB" crew discusses which Week 8 loss is more concerning between the New York Giants or New York Jets.
Packers rookie linebacker Quay Walker was ejected on Sunday night for pushing Bills practice squad tight end Zach Davidson on the sideline, and after the game Packers coach Matt LaFleur called it unacceptable. Davidson, who was not in uniform, grabbed Walker when Walker was on the Bills’ sideline, and Walker responded with a shove that [more]
Josh McDaniels is picking up where he left off from his last head-coaching job.
With eight weeks just about in the books, the contenders are starting to separate themselves from the pretenders. Kind of.
Listen in as Coy Gibbs addresses Ty Gibbs wrecking Brandon Jones Saturday in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Martinsville Speedway.
The former Ohio State quarterback made a clear mental mistake against the Cowboys Sunday afternoon.
“We got the cap room. We got the draft picks. I will give up some future currency to go for it,” Jones vowed.
Ross Chastain's spectacular finish at Martinsville Speedway had drivers talking but not everyone liked what they saw.
While the Philadelphia Eagles remain undefeated behind MVP candidate QB Jalen Hurts, the Los Angeles Rams look like an average team.
Dustin Johnson topped the money leaders list, won the individual championship and captained 4 Aces to the team title in LIV Golf's inaugural season.
A QB class that was widely celebrated going into the 2021 draft has left a lot to be desired. Here's what else we learned in Week 8 of NFL season.
“I want to win, simple as that. We got work to do.”
Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker was ejected during Sunday Night Football
Zach Wilson and the Jets seemed to disagree with a roughing-the-passer penalty that wiped out New York's huge pick-six against Mac Jones and the Patriots.
While Christian McCaffrey's 34-yard touchdown pass was impressive, it also calls to mind an alarming Jimmy Garoppolo stat.
With the Nov. 1 NFL trade deadline looming, Bears general manager can get an early start on his 2023 roster rebuild by potentially being a surprise buyer.
The #49ers struggled in the first half Sunday. Then everything changed after halftime. (via @nicholasmcgee24)
On Sunday, we saw how small mistakes can decide a game in a league as competitive and intricately choreographed as the NFL
Shoving someone on the sidelines is never a good idea.
Let's hand out some some credit and blame.