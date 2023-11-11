‘Loss or lesson?’: Missouri’s offense collapses in loss to Memphis, but Dennis Gates isn’t discouraged

Perhaps the loudest cheer of the second half came when a t-shirt, errantly fired from a cannon onto the top of a shot clock, was removed by a broom-wielding student out of the once-full Mizzou Arena crowd.

Yes, it was that kind of night in Columbia.

Mizzou men’s basketball fell apart in the second half of its second game of the season, falling 70-55 against Memphis on Friday evening in front of an announced sellout at Mizzou Arena.

MU held a 14-point lead late in the first half. It looked to be cruising to 2-0.

But that all came crumbling down.

Missouri went 5-of-18 on layups over the course of the game. Dennis Gates’ team shot 21.4% from deep.

The home Tigers made five field goals in the second half. They scored 19 points over the course of the final 20 minutes. Freshman Anthony Robinson II and Indiana transfer were a combined 9-of-9 from the free-throw line in the second half, while the rest of the team was 1-of-5.

In short: Not the Gates offense that Columbia has come to know and love.

Back to the drawing board?

Not today.

“I still want these guys to shoot the shots that they took,” Gates said. “I truly believe there may not be a shooting display like that. We went 6-for-28. That's not the stat that I want. I think, and I know, that our guys are better shooters than that, and they've displayed it over a long period of time, since the summer.”

Missouri's Noah Carter (35) huddles with Tamar Bates (right) and other Missouri players during a college basketball game against Memphis at Mizzou Arena on Nov. 10, 2023, in Columbia, Mo.

Memphis chipped and chipped away at Missouri’s double-digit lead over the course of the final four minutes of the first half and the first four minutes of the second half. The lead finally disappeared.

Ultimately, Memphis didn’t need to play spectacular basketball once it drew level. Missouri only scored five times from the field in the second half.

Sean East II, who led the game with 12 points in the first half, managed only two more over the course of the evening, missing a pair of free throws moments after Robinson made three straight to give the waning Mizzou Arena crowd some mope midway through the second half.

Noah Carter had eight points in the first half. He, too, only scored two more by evening's end.

Gates rattled off a list of areas need to improve between Game 2 and Game 3, which comes Monday night against SIU-Edwardsville at Mizzou Arena.

Iowa State transfer Caleb Grill led the team with 10 rebounds. A guard cannot lead MU in rebounds, Gates said.

The negative assist-to-turnover ratio aggrieved the head coach. That was, of course, in part due to the woeful shooting night.

And the Tigers need to continue getting to the line — always a sticking point for Gates.

But the main message was not to be discouraged by all the clanks and bricks.

Missouri plays a certain way, and Gates wants to see that continue.

“Keep shooting it,” Gates said. “That is my message. Play with confidence. You have to be able to play the game a certain way. You have to be able to play taking risks. I've seen these shots, the same shots, go in consistently. So do you want to change your entire style of play? No. But do you want to be able to now read the game a little bit better. …

Memphis' Jaykwon Walton grabs a rebound during a college basketball game against Missouri at Mizzou Arena on Nov. 10, 2023, in Columbia, Mo.

“The first half is completely different than the second half. And we talked about consistency, so I want us to be more consistent.”

This kind of game has happened before.

It took Missouri nine games to have a similar performance and lose last season. MU’s defeat to Kansas last season sparked Missouri’s best run of the season.

MU’s first defeat came early this year. The Tigers still have more than 30 guaranteed games.

So Gates posed a simple question.

“You can lose the game, now, is it a loss or a lesson?” Gates posed. “That's the question. Is it or a lesson? We'll find out Monday. But ultimately we'll figure out how and what we gained from this opportunity, no different than what we did last season, and that's where the tests come in.”

