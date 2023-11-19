The loss hurts, but Florida football can take some positives home from Missouri

When Billy Napier is asked football questions, his answers often veer into life. He sounded more like a philosopher than a coach leading into Florida’s game against Missouri.

“Toughness, endurance, faith, your ability to overcome, resiliency — those things are developed,” he said. “You’re not born with them. So you’ve got to go through tough things to develop some of those things.”

The Gators have certainly been through tough things this season, many of them self-inflicted. Through them all, Napier felt his team was developing those traits.

Eventually, he said, that would translate into something tangible. Something that counted in the standings. Something that instills faith in the future.

Something like what happened Saturday night in Columbia, Missouri — almost.

The Gators somehow were one play away from upsetting No. 11 Missouri. They were there despite losing quarterback Graham Mertz to a shoulder injury.

They were there despite having to play with a patched up offensive line. They were there despite a lot of things.

Max Brown, a freshman who’d never taken a meaningful snap, had to fill in for Mertz. He drove the Gators to a late touchdown and a field goal that gave UF a 31-30 lead with 1:36 left.

A few plays later, Missouri faced fourth-and-17. One more stop and Florida would have its biggest win of the Napier era.

Florida’s defense, which had played a lot better than any sober UF fan could have hoped, couldn’t close the deal. The Tigers hit a 27-yard pass and zipped downfield.

Harrison Mevis’s 30-yard field goal with five seconds left was never in doubt. I don’t know what the post-game speech was like, but I suspect Napier sounded like Nietzsche. Friedrich Nietzsche, that is.

Football omen?: Florida zooms to huge lead and coasts to win over FSU

Earning his keep: Florida freshman football player Eugene Wilson III inks local NIL deal

“That which does not kill us makes us stronger,” the famed German philosopher said.

Easy for him to say. He never had to go on the road to play the 11th-ranked team. He never had to stop the SEC’s best runner with a defense that had allowed an average of 43.3 points the past four games.

Cody Schrader got his yards; 148 to be exact. But that was a week after LSU’s Jayden Daniels had 234 yards rushing, not to mention 372 passing, against the Gators.

Maybe that kind of adversity prepared Florida to withstand anything the Tigers threw at them Saturday night. The first punch came fast, as Missouri zoomed downfield on its first possession.

It got to Florida’s 5-yard line but had to settle for a field goal. You got the impression the Gators were just delaying the inevitable. That the team that blasted Tennessee 36-7 the week before would make like LSU and start pouring in touchdowns.

But the Gators’ defense didn’t totally collapse as expected. It kept Mizzou in range, and Florida’s offense needed all the help it could get.

The offensive line is mediocre at best when healthy, and it was missing its best player in Austin Barber. Damieon George slid into Barber’s left tackle spot and was having a frightful night.

Then he hurt his knee midway through the second quarter, meaning Mertz was being protected by two backup tackles. Missouri treated him like a crash test dummy, though, it wasn’t a sack that did Mertz in.

Missouri quarterback Brady Cook stands in the pocket looking to throw during a college football game at Memorial Stadium on Nov. 18, 2023, in Columbia, Mo.

Florida needed 6 yards for a first down, and Mertz ran up the middle. He lowered his head, busted through two tacklers, gained 11 yards, jumped up and gave the first-down signal.

Mertz handed the ball off on the next play and grabbed his left shoulder. The adrenaline had worn off and the pain had set in. In came Brown, who didn’t wilt.

He kept the drive going to the 12-yard line, then Brown flubbed a handoff to Montrell Johnson. Two plays later, Missouri hit a 77-yard TD pass to take a 30-21 lead.

The Gators came back with 10 points nobody in Las Vegas would have bet they’d get. Then they were one play away from a sixth win. A win that would clinch a bowl bid and take a lot of angst out of the offseason.

Now they’ll have to do it against No. 4 FSU, and do it without Mertz. That will take those things Napier was preaching about.

As he said, you’ve got to go through tough things to develop them. They don’t get much tougher than what happened Saturday night.

David Whitley is The Gainesville Sun's sports columnist. Contact him at dwhitley@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @DavidEWhitley

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Florida football just misses a mini-miracle at Missouri