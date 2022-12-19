After loss to Giants, Commanders leave all sorts of questions

How did the Commanders lose to the Giants in a game they absolutely had to win?

After having a bye week to be refreshed both physically and mentally, how is it that the Commanders did not come to their home field, seize the opportunity and win this game?

Having just played the Giants two weeks ago, why did the Commanders not more effectively pass-protect for Taylor Heinicke?

How in the world were the Commanders down 14-3 at the half to the Giants when the defense only permitted 4.7 yards per play in the half?

When the Giants blew coverage on that last possession, why did Taylor Heinicke not throw even a decent pass to Samuel so that he scores on the play?

Why did fourth-year receiver Terry McLaurin not simply line up on the line of scrimmage on Brian Robinson’s one-yard touchdown run? Although, McLaurin has a different story.

Why did Taylor Heinicke throw a pass into the end zone late to a Giants defensive back when no Commanders receiver was open?

How is it that the Thibodeaux strip-sack fumble of Heinicke was permitted in the EXACT same situation as two weeks ago?

How is it the Washington defense can play so well at times, yet tonight in their biggest game of the season, against a Giants offense that has been struggling, they gave up an 18-play 97-yard touchdown drive?

Was Daron Payne under the weather?

How can the Commanders improve their first-half third-down execution when they were 0-5?

Why did the officials not have the guts to call an obvious defensive pass interference in the end zone on Washington’s fourth-down attempt?

Did Ron Rivera and his staff during the bye week, adequately prepare the Commanders for the biggest game of their season against a Giants team that is really struggling?

