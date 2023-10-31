Loss to Georgia drops Florida one spot in Week 10 247Sports SEC Poll

Many of the 247Sports SEC Poll voters expected Georgia to beat to Florida, but the Gators still dropped a spot in the Week 10 update thanks to a one-sided matchup that many believed would be closer.

There’s nowhere for Georgia to go but down at this point with a firm chokehold on the top spot in the conference. The Bulldogs are one of eight undefeated FBS teams and hold all 15 of the first-place votes in this week’s poll.

Behind the ‘Dawgs are the two teams atop the SEC West, Alabama and Ole Miss. The Crimson Tide already won the head-to-head between the two, so there’s a pretty clear 1-2-3 in the SEC right now.

Things get a bit hazier after that, though. LSU and Missouri are practically interchangeable at Nos. 4 and 5. Florida’s impending road matchups with both could decide which team finishes higher on this list. The Gators need to upset one of the Tigers teams to make a significant jump with Tennessee and Texas A&M ahead of UF.

Considering the outcomes of both games, it’s interesting that Tennessee finishes ahead of Florida and Kentucky is behind them at No. 9. Rounding out the back half of the poll are Auburn, South Carolina, Mississippi State, Arkansas and Vanderbilt.

The Gators host the Razorbacks this weekend.

Rank Team 1 Georgia (15) 2 Alabama 3 Ole Miss 4 LSU 5 Missouri 6 Tennessee 7 Texas A&M 8 Florida 9 Kentucky 10 Auburn 11 South Carolina 12 Mississippi State 13 Arkansas 14 Vanderbilt

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire