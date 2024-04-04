How the loss of his father drives Evanston native and Purdue guard Lance Jones in the Final Four

EVANSTON, Ill. - Purdue guard Lance Jones is an Evanston Township High School grad. He played for Mike Ellis for four years and is the winningest player in school history, bringing ETHS to the IHSA Final Four two years in a row.

After four years at Southern Illinois, he transferred to Purdue this year and finds himself two wins away from a national championship.

That would book end what has been a whirlwind of a year. For Ellis, watching Lance Jones making big time shots is nothing new.

"He's always been special on court," Ellis said.

As ETHS' all-time winningest player, Ellis has seen him make plenty.

"He hits the game winning shot, which Lance did for us down in Centralia," Ellis recalled. "We called a time out and drew up a play for Lance. He came threw for us with free throw pull up jumper at the buzzer to win the game. He's got it in his blood."

Now, Ellis is watching Lance play with the same composure on a much bigger stage, sitting alongside Jones' family as Purdue punched its ticket to the Final Four.

"I put a lot of work in on my shot," Jones said. "I have a lot of confidence in that and my teammates had a lot of confidence in me."

"Never had to worry about Lance bringing energy or best effort," Ellis said. "He's one of those guys looks at you and thrives on joy and challenge. He's real successful at that."

While cheering from their seats, Ellis and the Jones family couldn't help but think of something else when that ball went through the net.

"It was… Dang, just a second," Ellis said with tears in his eyes. "Just a second give me a second."

"It was great because at that moment, in that game, his brother Layton was there and we all talked about his father watching down from above," Ellis said. "It was special."

On August 29th, 2023, Lance's father, Bobby Jones, passed away at 64 years old.

"We attended the funeral for his father, and the whole basketball team from Purdue was on a charter bus," Ellis said. "Seeing Lance at his father's funeral, he had a smile on his face, poised. It looked like he was grateful that he got to spend 20 years with his dad. That's just Lance. He's always going to look at the positive in life, he's definitely a role model."

Jones carries himself with the same poise on the floor and as a teammate.

"It's bigger than me," Jones said. "I go to war with these guys every day and I'll give up anything that is necessary to fight for them and do what's necessary to win"

In a way, Bobby Jones has been sitting courtside at the games too. His brother Layton brings some of his ashes with him, so they can share the moment as a family.

"It's just seeing Lance just grow up," Ellis said. "He comes in as 14-year-old, now you're 22-year-old and you see how much the game of basketball has given a guy like to Lance. Being a basketball coach and using sports to educate kids at the high school. Lance is very educated."