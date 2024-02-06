What do the loss of Crosbie and Gray do for Scotland's Six Nations chances?

Andrew Petrie, BBC Sport Scotland

As Finn Russell booted a superb clearing kick down the pitch, Richie Gray hunched over in front of him - as hunched as the 6 foot 9 inch man can be. In the previous phase of play, his bicep had gone pop.

Then, in the 70th minute, Luke Crosbie was left prostrate on the turf after a tackle from Kieran Assiratti. You could see in the slow mo that Crosbie's arm went limp as soon as the contact was made.

You can't help but feel for both men. Gray the elder has enjoyed an Indian summer, back in the Scotland side after years away but looking like he never left.

Crosbie is something of a late bloomer himself, only on eight caps at the age of 26. After two fantastic performances in last year’s Six Nations, this was supposed to be the year in which he announced himself as Scotland’s standout six, that made fans from other nations sit up and take notice.

Sport can be a cruel mistress, but Gregor Townsend will have to roll with the punches. Those blows are undoubtedly softened by the return of Grant Gilchrist from suspension and Rory Darge from injury.

Gilchrist will, one imagines, slot straight into the second row alongside Scott Cummings. But what about the back row brain-teaser?

Crosbie was the standout performer in Cardiff, standing out while Jamie Ritchie and Matt Fagerson under-performed.

As co-captain, Rory Darge's place is assured if he is fit enough for France - but who will be next to him? Andy Christie is chomping at the bit, Jack Dempsey will be desperate to get back amongst it.

Against a daunting French pack, the replacements need to come in and make themselves counted. Whoever it is, they have one massive task ahead of them.