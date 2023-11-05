Loss to Chiefs confirms Dolphins as pretenders, not Super Bowl contenders

The Miami Dolphins had a chance, with a minute left and the game on the line, to tie the defending Super Bowl champions on an international stage, and prove they are worthy of the high expectations that have come with their high-powered offense.

But Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa could not manage an errant snap from center Connor Williams, and the football sailed behind Tagovailoa during the biggest moment of Miami’s season.

Another big game, and another major let down: The Dolphins fell 21-14 to the Kansas City Chiefs in Frankfurt, Germany on Sunday. And the narrative remains.

The Dolphins aren’t a contender. They’re a pretender. The Dolphins have lost to the Buffalo Bills, the Philadelphia Eagles and the Chiefs, and failed to show they’re more than just a pretty offense that can beat up on subpar teams.

"We knew going into the game if we lose what the narrative will be, and that’s fair," McDaniel said following the loss. "We shouldn’t feel entitled to high opinions from the masses. We have to earn that."

The Dolphins responded from their lowest moment in the game – Tyreek Hill’s fumble leading to a 59-yard Chiefs touchdown and 21-0 deficit just before halftime – with two scores of their own in the third quarter.

Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie forces a fumble by Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill during the second quarter at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 5, 2023.

More important, the Dolphins defense – which saw star cornerbacks Jalen Ramsey and Xavien Howard play for the first time together this season – held Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense scoreless in the second half.

The Dolphins coach and players were proud of their resolve. But McDaniel, Tagovailoa and the Dolphins offense faltered down the stretch, souring a standout performance by their defense.

Before the botched snap, Tagovailoa’s pass was short to receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr., who ran the wrong option route on a third-and-10 play. On the previous drive, Tagovailoa was sacked for a loss of 11 yards on the previous drive.

Those plays just killed all the Dolphins’ momentum in the fourth quarter in the biggest game of their season, and any chance to steal the No. 1 overall seed in the AFC from Mahomes and the Chiefs.

"I’m always going to blame myself. I got to catch the ball," Tagovailoa said of the botched snap. "Can’t end the game like that when we have an opportunity like that against a great team."

"That’s just how football goes sometimes," Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins added. "It’s a humbling game."

The Dolphins, like many other NFL teams, aspire to win it all. They can be the greatest show on turf when they light up teams worse than them. But when the lights are the brightest, they fail to show up offensively.

The Dolphins are 6-0 and score about 39 points per game against teams with a .500 record or worst this season. But they are 0-3 and average 17 points per game against teams with a winning record. This game was another reminder – harsher than their losses to the Bills and Eagles – how far the Dolphins are from being a legitimate contender.

Sure, the Bills and Eagles are contenders and have played deep into the playoffs like the Dolphins hope to. But the Chiefs have actually won the Super Bowl.

Twice.

This was the real litmus test for Miami. And they failed.

That’s enough frustration to keep McDaniel awake on the flight home from Germany and during the Dolphins’ bye in Week 10. Miami returns to action against the Las Vegas Raiders on Nov. 19.

"It’s painful," McDaniel said after the loss. "It’s going to be a hard one to digest."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Dolphins loss to Chiefs keeps them pretender among NFL contenders