Loss of Byron Murphy raises questions for Cardinals at slot CB

The Arizona Cardinals have used Byron Murphy as they slot cornerback all season. Because he was placed on the COVID-19 reserve, the team will need someone else when they take on the Miami Dolphins this weekend.

Who will play?

Most of the cornerbacks on the 53-man roster have little experience in the slot. Patrick Peterson stays outside, as does Dre Kirkpatrick. Recently signed De’Vante Bausby has really only played outside. Veteran Prince Amukamara, who is on the practice squad, has played outside his while career.

Kevin Peterson is a candidate, as is practice squad rookie Jace Whittaker, who was praised in training camp for his play in the slot.

The Cardinals could also move Budda Baker to the slot, where he played in 2018, allowing both Jalen Thompson and Deionte Thompson to play st safety in nickel packages.

Some have proposed that rookie linebacker Isaiah Simmons could also do it. While he did it in college, the Cardinals would not want him trying to cover receivers. He might line up to cover a running back or tight end, but he likely would not do that against a receiver.

My guess is Peterson will get the first shot at it this week.

