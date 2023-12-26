Loss to Bears drops Cardinals a spot in new Week 17 NFL powewr rankings

The Arizona Cardinals are now 3-12 after a 27-16 road loss to the Chicago Bears on Christmas Eve. The loss to the now six-win Bears hurt them a little bit in new power rankings.

In the latest NFL power rankings for Week 17 by Touchdown Wire’s Jarrett Bailey, the Cardinals fell a spot from No. 27 overall to No. 28.

There’s nothing really ground-breaking to say about the Cardinals. They aren’t good, and their season will be done in two weeks. Greg Dortch is fast, though.

There’s nothing really ground-breaking to say about the Cardinals. They aren’t good, and their season will be done in two weeks. Greg Dortch is fast, though.

The Cardinals have two tough games remaining on their schedule. They will face the 11-4 Philadelphia Eagles on the road this week and then close out the season at home against the Seattle Seahawks.

Arizona’s defense has not been able to stop much of anyone other than the Steelers.

They allowed 27 points to the Bears, 45 to the 49ers and 37 to the Rams.

Quarterback Kyler Murray had two touchdown passes on Sunday, his first such game this season, but he has gotten almost nothing from his receivers over the last three games.

The Cardinals aren’t the worst team in the league. They are still far from good.

It’s hard to complain about their ranking this week.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire