Losing the toss is key to winning at the Cricket World Cup

Jos Buttler has won the toss five times in succession but it has done him little good - REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

To win a match in the 2023 Cricket World Cup, start by losing. The toss, that is. Across the first 38 games in the World Cup, 26 have been won by the team losing the toss, and just 12 by the toss-winners. Perhaps this has been England’s curse: they have won the toss in their last five games – the prelude to losing every time.

Curiously, there has been no discernible pattern to how toss winners have erred. Only four out of 15 teams choosing to bat first have won the match, compared with eight out of 23 who have chosen to field. But across the tournament, setting a target or chasing one has not been an advantage: so far this World Cup, 19 sides have won both by batting first and bowling first.

Cricket has a perverse tendency to be more forgiving on captains when they choose to bat – the conventional choice for most of the game’s history – than when they bowl. Nasser Hussain’s decision to field at the start of the 2002-03 Ashes, in Brisbane, when England conceded 485, is remembered far more than Joe Root’s no less ill-fated decision at Brisbane in 2021 to bat, when England were skittled for 147.

Yet England’s decision to bowl first in Mumbai, when they were thrashed by South Africa a fortnight ago, is a case study in the pitfalls of winning the toss this World Cup. Essentially, England decided to bowl first the day before. When confronted by 37C heat, England did not divert from their plan. The temperature “was perhaps more than we bargained for”, head coach Matthew Mott conceded.

Winning or losing the toss has made no difference to India, nor has batting first or chasing - Alex Davidson/ICC via Getty Images

The preference for chasing was influenced by the Indian Premier League – when there is indeed a real advantage to chasing at the Wankhede Stadium, with teams batting second winning 55 per cent of games. Perhaps memories of the 2021 T20 World Cup in the UAE also influenced England: two-thirds of chasing sides that tournament won the match, with evening dew helping batsmen.

Yet, for all the talk of T20 skills permeating the ODI game, this World Cup has emphasised just how distinct the formats are. The difference extends to analysis.

In day-night T20 games, the dew is influential for a higher share of matches – often making it markedly easier for chasing teams, who benefit from bowlers’ struggles to grip the wet ball and the ball skidding on to the bat. The dew might indeed have been a salient factor that Saturday night in Mumbai 2½ weeks ago – except England had already lost by then, bowled out in 22 overs to crash to a 229-run defeat. Remarkably, the 399 that South Africa scored is one of eight totals of 350 or more conceded by teams who have won the toss.

While the heat England encountered in Mumbai was unusual for the time of year, it was in keeping with the climatic conditions players encounter in April and May, during the IPL. But, for fielding sides, coping with four hours heat when fielding in an ODI is a challenge of a different order to enduring under two hours bowling in a T20. England’s fielding in Mumbai, then, is a microcosm of how sides have floundered when making decisions at the toss informed by T20.

England's fielding disintegrated in the Mumbai heat - REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

For all the abundance of data available, at times teams have seemed to ignore the most simple question: what would their opponents least like to do? England asking South Africa to bat came the game after the Proteas’ defeat by Netherlands chasing a target. When New Zealand inserted South Africa later in the tournament, they conceded 357 and were crushed too.

Four years ago, in the 2019 World Cup, toss winners had a small but handy advantage: they won 24 games and lost 19. If some of the differences with this World Cup can be ascribed to simple randomness, perhaps it also speaks to how the 2019 tournament was altogether easier to plan for. In the preceding four-year cycle, teams had played a lot of ODIs and generally been near full-strength; this cycle, England’s number of games more than halved, from 88 to 42, with only a handful played by their strongest possible side. As such, the data that teams use to size up opponents is altogether less useful.

Conditions in India have compounded this challenge. The difficulty is not merely the variety of challenges – over 1,600 miles separate the pace-friendly wicket at Dharamshala with the turning track at Chennai. India’s size also means that even the biggest centres have staged few ODIs in recent years. Wankhede Stadium, for instance, staged just five ODIs in the 12 years between MS Dhoni’s six to win the 2011 World Cup and this year’s competition.

England’s experience in Ahmedabad against New Zealand in the opening match – when batting did become easier under lights – helped to shape what they did at different venues later in the tournament. It embodies the challenge that all toss-winners have encountered this World Cup: the inclination to look back for a template about what to do, which has sometimes come at the expense of seizing up the very distinct conditions in front of them.

“Generals always prepare to fight the last war,” observed Georges Clemenceau, the French Prime Minister during the First World War. So it has felt for captains this World Cup.