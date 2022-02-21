How the Saudi Super Golf League fell apart - thanks to a £300m PGA Tour incentive

Failure to lure Woods, Mickelson's own goal and $300m to top players: how the Saudi Golf League fell apart - AP

Rory McIlroy has a simple message for anyone or any kingdom wishing to create a breakaway circuit to challenge the PGA Tour’s hegemony - make sure you have Tiger Woods on side.

Such was the calamitous influence of Phil Mickelson on the Saudi Arabia venture, the Northern Irishman might also have told wannabe revolutionaries to steer clear of a defacto playing leader who is not minded to call his paymasters “scary motherf-----s”.

However, McIlroy was in exuberant mood as he claimed the mooted Super Golf League to be “dead in the water” and after a withering critique of Mickelson was prepared to be generous with his advice.

“I don't think they put the right leadership team in from the start,” Mcilroy said. “In all honesty, the epicentre of the professional game still revolves around Tiger and if they don't have him….

“Like who knows when he's going to play again, but if they don't have his blessing even, it's got no chance. Then roll in Jon Rahm, the best player in the world, Collin Morikawa, No 2, me who's been up there for a while and everyone else…. and I mean, well, yeah.”

McIlroy could not disguise his delight at Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau both pledging their loyalty to the PGA Tour on Sunday. With Woods and, indeed, McIlroy voicing their disapproval from the off, this pair were the two jewels in the Saudi crown, the big-hitters who Greg Norman was relying upon to launch the F1-style global circuit in his role as chief executive of LIV Golf Investments, the entity overseeing the Saudi mission to overhaul the male game.

Bryson DeChambeau of The USA during a practice round prior to the PIF Saudi International at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club on February 02, 2022 in Al Murooj, Saudi Arabia - Getty Images

But now, with the world’s top 10 all committed to the status quo and with DeChambeau, the world No 12 and the most fascinating young player, finally expressing his loyalty, McIlroy is justified in saying: “Who's left to go? I mean, there's no one.”

Of course, the Saudis could still launch with a group of over-40s including Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood and Henriks Stenson, although there is no guarantee that they will sign contracts worth up to $30million.

Story continues

LIV Golf has vowed to put in $300million (£220million) into the Asian Tour over the next decade and has spent a fortune in compiling an impressive backroom staff. As recently as Saturday, there were suggestions that Donald Trump's golf courses in the US were being lined up to host events.

Even now, Saudi pride, not to mention the might of the $500billion sovereign wealth fund, might not allow walking away as an option. But for now, the existential threat to the PGA Tour and by extension the DP World Tour - formerly the European Tour - has not seemed as flimsy since Telegraph Sport exclusively revealed details of the SGL coup a year ago.

If the Saudis are to resurrect the proposals they should look at the PR as well.

“I know the way these guys have operated and it's all been smoke and mirrors and they've created rumours and spread rumours and tried to play one guy off another and said one thing to one manager and said a different thing to another manager,” McIlroy said. “They just sort of created this chaos and confusion around that group, with everyone questioning everyone else's motives. It's nice now that we all can sit down and say, look, we're all on the same page here.

“I would say don't try to fix something that's not broken. I don't think that the Tour and the system is broken.

Are there things that could evolve and get better and maybe create better fan experiences for people watching at home or that come to tournaments, different formats, stuff like that? Yeah, of course.

“But all I would say is the PGA Tour are working on that and there is room for some other things at the top of the game that guys can get excited about and that the fans can get excited about and maybe switch it up from just regular the 72 holes week in and week out.”

Be sure, the upshot of this saga is that the rich will get richer. Jay Monahan, the PGA Tour commissioner, set out to convince the elite players to remain and has dangled huge financial incentives to retain, or in some case, win back their allegiance. This year there is a £14.7million purse for The Players' Championship, and £55million for the FedEx Cup, including £13.2million to the winner. Overall, the season's purse has increased to £313.2million - up from just over £270million in 2021.

There are plans for an autumn series in 2023 with guaranteed money for those high enough in the rankings to qualify. Loyalty will always come at a price on the fairways.

Mickelson will need to admit he was wrong publicly to be welcomed back - Getty Images

But what of Mickelson? McIlroy dared to call the six-time major champion “naive, selfish, egotistical, ignorant” for his comments released last week. In admitting in a forthcoming book - 'Phil: The Rip-Roaring (and Unauthorized!) Biography of Golf's Most Colourful Superstar' - that he hired lawyers to draw up an operating plan for the SGL, Mickelson has clearly worked against the Tours interests. He could, and probably should, be suspended.

However, his other confession that he was only working alongside a country “with a horrible human rights record” to gain leverage in his media rights argument with the Tour was perhaps the moment that caused the dominoes to fall.

“It’s sad and I'm sure he's sitting at home sort of rethinking his position and where he goes from here,” McIlroy said.

Maybe the 51-year-old will have to break the habit of a lifetime and say he was wrong. Alan Shipnuck, the author to whom he unloaded, explains it thus: “Phil loves to work both sides of the street. This was a chance to signal that 1/ He recognises the Saudis are bad guys. 2) But he’s too shrewd to not game the system. 3/ It’s business, not personal. He needs folks to know he’s the smartest guy in the room… But he’s outsmarted himself.”

If Mickelson issues a public apology then prepare for him to be accepted back into the fold with little fuss. Although, he should not be booking a holiday to Riyadh any time soon.