Losing streaks and coaches: Texas State, Nevada meet in a matchup of coincidences

Texas State quarterback TJ Finley will lead the 2-1 Bobcats into their Saturday game at home against Nevada. The Wolfpack are still searching for their first win of the season and haven't won since the second game of the 2022 season. (That was a win over Texas State.)

SAN MARCOS — Texas State is favored at home for a second consecutive week, hosting a team on the heels of a 13-game losing streak: the Nevada Wolfpack.

The last win for Nevada (0-3) came in its second game last season, beating none other than Texas State 38-14. That was before the arrival of new Bobcats coach G.J. Kinne — who started the Wolf Pack’s losing streak with a 55-41 the following week while the head coach at Incarnate Word.

“Nevada’s last win was against Texas State, so they’ll probably have some confidence from that,” Kinne said. “We’ve got to be ready to go. … (Incarnate Word) played them last year up there on the road. They have a lot of guys returning and I brought some UIW guys here. Kind of a unique situation, I guess.”

Despite being favored by 17½ points. As for the Wolf Pack’s losing streak, Kinne is mindful of a desperate team’s enhanced motivation while searching for its first win, especially one coached by a defensive specialist.

“(Nevada) does a really good job,” he said. “Their head coach (Ken Wilson) does a really good job. He’s going to have those guys prepared. They are going to play extremely hard. We got to play them last year, so we know what kind of team they are and what they are about.

"... (Nevada’s defense) presents some challenges, for sure. Some of the things that they do structurally is unique. I think they play really hard and they are coached really well. (Wilson) is a defensive guy, so obviously that’s kind of their emphasis is. They’ll be ready to go. He’s coached in a lot of big-time games.”

Wilson’s defense has allowed the second-most yards per game in the nation this season at 524 per contest, while Texas State’s offense is tied for 12th nationally in scoring at 44 points per game. After separately facing Texas State and Kinne last season, Wilson is confident that he can take advantage of the fact that Texas State’s new offensive scheme is in its infancy with the Bobcats just four games into Kinne’s first year.

“(Texas State) has a scheme that is very similar to Incarnate Word last year,” Wilson said. “It’s also a scheme that they are just putting in down there, so there’s not as many bells and whistles in it that Incarnate Word had. I think coach Kinne and those guys do a really good job with what they have and I’m sure they keep putting stuff in as they go."

Wilson did note one difference with Texas State that he wasn’t accustomed to: the size of its starting quarterback, TJ Finley.

“He’s bigger,” Wilson said. “255 pounds, 6-7 quarterback that played SEC football. Probably not as receptive to getting out and running with the ball, but he can stand in the pocket like a lot of big quarterbacks can and take some punishment. He can see over offensive and defensive linemen. He’ll hold the ball a long time until guys get open. Really strong arm.”

Saturday's game

Nevada (0-3) at Texas State (2-1), 6 p.m., Bobcat Stadium, ESPN+

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas State football hosts Nevada looking to improve to 3-1 on season