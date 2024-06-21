Losing start for Johnston against Messi's Argentina

Celtic right-back Alistair Johnston couldn't secure an upset against Lionel Messi as Canada opened the Copa America with a 2-0 defeat by defending champions Argentina.

Johnston played the full 90 minutes in Atlanta as Manchester City forward Julian Alvarez opened the scoring from close range shortly after half-time.

Substitute Lautaro Martinez confirmed the win late on for the World Cup winners when turning in Messi's pass.

Canada, who are managed by former Leeds boss Jesse Marsch, meet Peru next at 23:00 BST on 25 June.

In the aftermath of the defeat, Canada Soccer - the nation's football governing body - said one of their players was subjected to online racist abuse.

"Canada Soccer is aware of and deeply disturbed by racist comments made online and directed at one of our men's national team players following tonight's match," read a statement posted on X.

"We are in communication with [governing bodies] Concacaf and Conmebol about this matter."