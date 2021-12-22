With losing record for season, Seahawks now just ‘playing for each other’

After an incredibly tumultuous number of days that included starters being placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the Seattle Seahawks finally played in and lost the Week-15 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, which had been delayed until Tuesday night due to a coronavirus outbreak.

After suffering the defeat, Seattle fell to a record of 5-9 on the year, ensured to be the first losing season for the Seahawks since 2011. With a playoff berth nearly next to impossible, the team needs to find some motivation to keep fighting.

“We’re playing for each other,” coach Pete Carroll said after the loss. “We’re playing for the cause of loving this game, and loving the guys that are in the locker room with us and playing for one another. The relationships that you build during the course of a season like this are unforgettable, and they connect you so that you keep babbling, because that’s what it is, that’s what it feels like. You saw how hard we played tonight.

“There was nothing but guys fighting for one another, and so that’s what we’ll do, wherever we’re playing whoever we’re playing whenever it happens.”

With the delayed game, the Seahawks now have a quick turnaround before hosting the Bears at Lumen Field Week 16. For Carroll and his players, it’s all about pride at this point.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s Tuesday night or Sunday or whatever, we’re going to go ahead and go,” Carroll continued. “We’ll overcome the issues and get back to playing, and focus on the things that make us have a chance by practicing well and studying hard and caring and loving this game. And we’re going to do everything we can to get every single drop out of it as we go down the stretch here.”

Seattle and Chicago are set to kick off on Sunday, Dec. 26 at 1:05 p.m PT.

Related

Highlights from Seahawks at Rams in Los Angeles Week 15

List